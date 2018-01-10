Waste management - A next economic development in the society

Increase in a city’s population is directly proportional to the increase in the waste generated on a daily basis.

How do you get rid of waste? I normally find a dustbin and empty the waste at my home. But, I am talking about a large-scale waste treatment or waste management.

You will be shocked to see the amount of waste produced in a mildly populated city. However, this waste will generate income, and it does affect the economy of a country if you manage the waste in an efficient manner.

Today, we will talk about how waste generates economy, its management and how it impacts in the reduction of pollution.

Bring me waste, and I give you money! Many governments across the globe have initiated plans to return money or trade goods in exchange for waste. Rigorously following this regime is quite difficult and it works mostly in small cities.

However, when it comes to bigger cities the amount of waste generated on an average would be in several hundred to thousand tons a day.

To manage the waste in large scales, several ideas have been implemented by the governing bodies to benefit by burning waste to generate electricity, converting them to fertilizers and many more such applications.

Why does Waste need to be managed?

Waste from major cities on a daily basis will amount to thousands of tons, and you need to have a systematic disposal method.

This is a 24/7, 365 days job that cannot be halted under no circumstances. Surplus waste accumulation will lead to catastrophic disasters, lethal to both the environment and to us.

Suitable disposal methods which will neither harm you nor the environment have been implemented in various countries which do benefit the economy.

This will also help reduce pollution. However, the minute it may be, but still, it makes that subtle difference.

How can we help?

Recycle and reuse would be the first go-to choice that we can opt in our daily lives to reduce the amount of waste we generate. This will certainly affect the quantity of waste generated.

Try waste sorting that is segregating degradable and non-degradable waste before you dispose of it. This will be a huge help to recycle and reuse for your local municipalities.

Technology helps too

With the technological explosion, advanced technologies like blockchain have been implemented in waste management too. Incinerators are the best and most efficient way to eliminate waste. These plants also generate electricity from the burnt waste helping the economy.

Environmental protection

When it comes to disposing of waste, you need to consider the environment too. To preserve the environment, we need to inform and educate the general public to reduce pollution caused by waste alone. Ecology needs to improve a life-sustaining habitat for future generations.

With growing wealth, you will see growing garbage. We must manage our waste, the back end of the economy, which will certainly lessen the burden and improve the environment at the same time.