Watch An Animal Lover Save A Rabbit From Southern California Fire

A rabbit about to be engulfed by Southern California’s Thomas fire got some human help in the nick of time.

Viral video shows an anxious man trying to coax the creature away from the flames before finally plucking the bunny off the road in La Conchita, ABC’s Los Angeles affiliate reported Wednesday.

Witnesses said the unidentified man pulled over to come to the rescue, the station reported.

Witnesses say this man pulled over to save a wild rabbit from flames along Highway 1 in Southern California as the massive #ThomasFire spreads toward Santa Barbara County. https://t.co/gGqzZlGfqT pic.twitter.com/3MT8IvV91d — ABC News (@ABC) December 7, 2017

The Thomas fire had charred more than 90,000 acres by Wednesday, as the region burned in multiple wildfires.