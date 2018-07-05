Watch Chance The Rapper Ask Kirsten Corley To Marry Him

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

Chance the Rapper is engaged.

At a backyard party on the Fourth of July, he got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, to marry him, People.com said.

“Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?” Chance said.

He posted his girlfriend’s answer on Twitter:

She said yes 🔗 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

The Grammy-winning rapper, who lives in Chicago, and Corley have a daughter, Kensli, who was born in September 2015.

When he won the Grammy for best new artist in 2017, he mentioned his girlfriend and his daughter in his acceptance speech.