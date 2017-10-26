WATCH: Charleston, SC rockers Brave Baby release video for 'Soothsayer'

Charleston, SC rockers, Brave Baby, have been making a name for themselves since their start in 2012. Having already released two full length albums, Brave Baby have toured the country and played alongside such acts as Johnnyswim, The Weeks and The Avett Brothers.

In 2017, the band began recording their third full length record at the newly built Rialto Row studio in Charleston. As with their previous albums, Forty Bells and Electric Friends, Drummer/Producer Ryan “Wolfgang” Zimmerman handled the primary production efforts which serve to compliment Keon Masters' impressive knack for songwriting. The band released “Soothsayer,” earlier this week as the first single from the forthcoming record.

Watch ‘Soothsayer’ here:

The music video was filmed outside of their practice space. It is a brilliant visual that goes together quite nicely with the inescapable catchiness of the tune. If the rest of their album is as compelling as "Soothsayer", their third album should be able to take Brave Baby to the next level.