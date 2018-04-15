Watch Conan O'Brien Lose His Mind After Downing Espresso In Italy

Conan O’Brien seems energized enough without downing shots of espresso but when in Italy, do as the Italians do.

The host took his show to the beautiful country for his latest travel special, exploring from north to south. In Naples, he stopped by an espresso bar where he danced with fellow customers, tried to order a pumpkin spice latte and seemed to consume more than the recommended daily intake of caffeine in less than five minutes.