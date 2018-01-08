Eva Longoria Confronts E! Over Pay Inequality And Catt Sadler On Live TV

“Time is up,” she told E! correspondent Giuliana Rancic. “We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity [and] we want equal pay.”

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-host the same as their male co-host,” the “Will and Grace” star added. “I miss Catt Sadler. So we stand with her. And that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

Sadler announced her departure from E! News on her website late last month, explaining that she quit after discovering Kennedy had been making nearly double her salary for years.