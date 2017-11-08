Watch Meryl Streep And Tom Hanks Fight The White House In 'The Post'

Ready for more presidential drama? “The Post” is coming and it has the first lady of American film to help tell the story.
Meryl Streep and fellow Hollywood icon Tom Hanks bring the gravitas in a trailer for Steven Spielberg’s journalism drama posted Tuesday.
Streep plays Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and Hanks takes on the role of editor Ben Bradlee as they engage in a risky fight to expose government secrets about the Vietnam War.
Much of the preview features the two confronting the possible consequences of revealing the classified Pentagon Papers, including the wrath of President Richard Nixon.
