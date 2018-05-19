Here’s The New Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “Vida” as the new show you should watch this week.
This is a Starz series that’s only six episodes of approximately 30 minutes. Therefore, “Vida” is a much more reasonable time commitment than many of the hourlong shows typically recommended here.
“Vida” has a very grounded plot: The protagonists aren’t robots or career assassins or millionaires in this one. The storyline follows two Mexican-American sisters who make a homecoming to East Los Angeles after the death of their mother.
“Vida” is a fantastic character drama that’s equal parts funny and moving. The writing can occasionally be over-the-top, but with short episodes and a short season, these moments can be forgiven as they tend to move the plot along.
You’ll have to get at Starz subscription if you want to watch the whole season, but the first episode is available to watch for free.
Assorted Streaming News
NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt made it seem like “The Office” could be coming back in some form to NBC. He was coy when asked about a revival, saying the network would make an announcement when they have something to announce. (Not a no!)
“Cobra Kai,” the spinoff from the original “Karate Kid,” is apparently a huge hit for YouTube Red. That said, YouTube also just killed the “Red” brand and is now calling it YouTube Premium. Don’t worry about that though, just go to YouTube and search for the show, and you’ll easily find it.
And Amazon is going to make a Jordan Peele show about Nazi hunters. Peele is executive producing.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now. There are rankings for the streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, as well as an overall ranking for all current shows.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation of the methodology.
For the weekend of May 19, “Barry” tops the list for the first time. The season just wrapped up on May 13.
“Barry” has been in second place all season as “Atlanta” held on to the top spot during the entirety of that season. Now that both have ended, I wanted to acknowledge “Barry” in this leading spot at least once. The season finale was an amazing episode of television, both hilarious and gut-wrenching, and I can’t wait to see what happens in Season 2.
The audience seemed to grow as the season went on, but if you still haven’t given “Barry” a shot, do so now. With just eight 30-ish-minute episodes, it won’t take too long.
Also, the other assassin show, “Killing Eve,” has also remained extremely strong. The episodes are a bit longer, but I very much think that season is worth your time as well.
Good luck this week. Hope this helps.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Officer's and assassin's lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has much to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Surviving an oppressive government's takeover.
Pro: The rare popular show that's also very critically acclaimed. The quality is high in all standard categories such as writing, acting, directing, etc., while also being inventive.
Con: This can be hard to watch given the intensely grim subject matter.
The 5-word plot: Rich addict tries to recover.
Pro: A solid mix of comedy with anguish and depressing lows, dressed up in expensive settings, gives this a complex appeal. Critics are also saying this is one of Benedict Cumberbatch's finest performances.
Con: It's yet another complicated man story where the protagonist tries to find happiness with heavy drinking. You might already be done with that trope.
The 5-word plot: Sisters reunite after mother's death.
Pro: A nice show that focuses on the human emotions that come from complicated relationships, rather than relying on an ambitious conceit like many other shows on this list. At only 6, 30-minute episodes, this is also a very easy watch.
Con: It doesn't offer much that's new in terms of story-telling. It's also occasionally melodramatic.
Here's the trailer.
The 5-word plot: Robots become "sentient" and angry.
Pro: This is a popular show. Watching week to week is one of the rare opportunities to have a true zeitgeist moment with a show. It's also a thrilling series.
Con: In the first season, the major twists and mysteries were far too predictable. Characters also act irrationally far too often.
The 5-word plot: Schlubs try to launch business.
Pro: It's rare that ensemble comedies are truly funny these days, but this show makes the structure work.
Con: The show has gotten a bit repetitive over multiple seasons. There are only so many story arcs of "almost failure, but then pulling everything off" that can still have emotional resonance.
The 5-word plot: Crew tries surviving uncharted territory.
Pro: The show started strong and keeps getting better. It's really scary, but based on natural terrors, which is creative.
Con: It takes a few episodes to get truly scary, so if you want that, you'll have to wait a bit.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.