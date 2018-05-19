Here’s The New Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “Vida” as the new show you should watch this week.

This is a Starz series that’s only six episodes of approximately 30 minutes. Therefore, “Vida” is a much more reasonable time commitment than many of the hourlong shows typically recommended here.

“Vida” has a very grounded plot: The protagonists aren’t robots or career assassins or millionaires in this one. The storyline follows two Mexican-American sisters who make a homecoming to East Los Angeles after the death of their mother.

“Vida” is a fantastic character drama that’s equal parts funny and moving. The writing can occasionally be over-the-top, but with short episodes and a short season, these moments can be forgiven as they tend to move the plot along.

You’ll have to get at Starz subscription if you want to watch the whole season, but the first episode is available to watch for free.