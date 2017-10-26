Watch Out! Here Comes Your Boomerang of Advice

Something hits you in the head just as you turn and walk away and it’s trying to get your attention!

DanielReche / www.pixabay.com

– It’s the advice you just gave your sister, your spouse, your colleague!

If you think your pool of life wisdom blended with your personal and professional authority is but a work life resource or for helping out friends and family, think again. It turns out that whatever advice you share will most likely strike you back like a boomerang.

The most important thing is for you to catch it and then utilize it for yourself. This is how it worked for me.

Some years ago I was counseling a young woman, an illustrator, who had her heart set on a solopreneurial venture, yet her insecurities were holding her back although she had already gotten her degree and was transitioning out of the educational system. These insecurities made her contemplate either taking more courses or becoming an employee somewhere.

In other words: she was contemplating staying comfortable but stuck. Why is that equal to being stuck? Because doing any of this would be equal to putting off or going in the opposite direction of what she really wanted, namely becoming a creative solopreneur.

So in her mind the young woman was fighting a battle between staying comfortable and treading new territory. The adventurous part of her, however, must have won that day since she sat across from me wanting me to give her some advice on how and whether she should follow her dream.

As we talked back and forth I went through her portfolio. Coming from a background in visual communications I instantly detected her insecurities as a creative person but detected none in her work. This is why I chose to speak directly to these insecurities as I advised her to, first of all, forget about further education.

I have no problem with anyone investing in further training as long as it’s for the right reasons. It may prove useful and enhance one’s chances of becoming successful. Instead I encouraged her. I gave her a few tips on how to promote her work to art directors and other executives before I went on to tell her something even more important: what she needed the most was believing in her craft, her own style of expression as well as her ability to move forward.

Falling prey

I understood her struggle because we shared a solopreneurial spirit. Having crossed paths with many solopreneurs and entrepreneurs I had come to learn of the multitude of motives for commencing such a venture, and through the conversations I had with them I discovered my own personal incentive: joy. The freedom to make a living by whatever has me bubbling over with happiness.

Yet facing the young woman I wasn’t acting in accordance with what I was verbalizing because I was afraid. Afraid of the same thing she was afraid of.

I knew only too well how the slightest lack of confidence is capable of extinguishing any fragile enthusiasm when planting the seeds of a dream. Advising the young woman prompted me to speak the words I needed to hear, and as I encouraged her to take the plunge I encouraged myself.

Sitting across from her I saw my reflection; we were both closeted solopreneurs falling prey to the absence of the belief that we could actually pull it off.

Boom!

I had just thrown my boomerang of advice and managed to catch it again. That’s when I squarely and without reservation started taking my own advice.

Having been the go-to person for as long as I could remember I had an epiphany: how on earth could I expect anyone to take my advice when I wouldn’t even consider accepting it for myself?

All this time I had disregarded the fact that I was holding the solution to my challenges. Hah! Impossible! I mean what the hell...?