Watch Randy Rainbow's '16 Going On 17' Musical Takedown Of Roy Moore

Leave it to Randy Rainbow to use “The Sound of Music” as a righteous weapon against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Moore, who has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting teen girls when he was in his 30s, is squaring off against Democrat Doug Jones in a special election on Tuesday. The campaign has put a spotlight on Moore’s past ― which has not stopped President Donald Trump from endorsing him.

Critics can moan about this unfortunate state of affairs but Rainbow, who is one of the funnier political satirists out there, would rather sing about it.

To the tune of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” Rainbow croons: “She was 16 going on 17, Roy Moore was 32/Flagrantly lusting, he’s just disgusting/And frankly so are you.”