WATCH: Seattle's Stubborn Son premieres new video for their single 'Good as Dead'

Stubborn Son’s new single ‘Good As Dead’ was written about the fear of commitment in a relationship. Even in a whirlwind romance where everything seems perfect, the ghosts of relationships past can carry baggage that is difficult to overcome.

Filmed from the perspective of the ghosts that follow us through life, the video for ‘Good As Dead’ is a visual representation of someone whose fears are close to overtaking them. "Dealing with our fears feels like such an individual experience, as if you are constantly running from yourself. Sometimes it's easy to forget how that affects the people closest to you as well," says Andrew Knapp. "In the song the chorus begs 'Leave your ghosts or leave my head, all your fears will be your death.' Sometimes it feels easier to say 'I'm not worth it, move on,' but we don't always have to face our fears alone.”

Stubborn Son is the alter ego to America’s comfort-seeking 9-to-5. Formed in 2014 over three-finger pours and stacks of vinyl records, this Seattle based duo sits nicely between the visual stylings of the 1960s, sonic infusions of the ‘70s, and indie rock of today. Their kinetic performances teeter on the edge of euphoric and possessed. The Fortunes EP (November 2017) is the follow up to the bands 2015 full length album Birthright and is the unmistakable proof that Rock ‘n’ Roll is not dead, its just has a new name.