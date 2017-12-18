Watch This Guy Read 'The Night Before Christmas' As Every Celebrity

You’ve likely heard “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” the holiday poem also known as “A Visit From St. Nicholas” and first published on Dec. 23, 1823, in upstate New York’s Troy Sentinel newspaper — but you’ve never heard it recited like this.

Voice actor Scheiffer Bates is known for his mastery of impressions. He does the classics, like Matthew McConaughey and Christopher Walken, but he’s nailed down a few uncommon impressions as well, like Rick Grimes from “The Walking Dead” and actor John C. Riley.