Watch this powerful short film about homelessness in New Zealand

Directed and written by Zia Mandviwalla this powerful short film about Salote, an airport cleaner starts another long night shift. She keeps her head down, does her job and gleans her survival from what others leave behind. No one would usually spare her a second glance.

This is the plight of many Samoans who migrate to New Zealand as they underestimate the cost of living and the need for consistent income and recurring payments on food and shelter, something that in Samoa once can get away with, while living on customary land and depending land and on extended family support for food.