Oh, you thought you were done with 2017′s summer smash hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi? No, no, no, this singing rubber chicken will tell you when you’ve had enough.

YouTuber Franco Muñoz set up a microphone, some auto-tune software (we’re guessing) and a squeaky rubber chicken, and wheezed new life into the Latino pop track.

“Despacito” is the most streamed song of all time and its video has been viewed a mindblowing 4.5 billion times.