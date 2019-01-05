Not So Fast: Trump Called The Chinese Motherf**kers In Vegas Speech

When Donald Trump railed against the Chinese in a campaign speech in Las Vegas, he turned to a word he just bashed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for using: “Motherf**ker.”

Trump presented the speech in spring 2011 shortly before he bowed out of the 2012 presidential election race. He ranted about Washington and China’s exports flooding America. What would he do about China?

“So easy. I’d drop a 25 percent tax on China,” Trump told a packed audience in a video of the speech posted on YouTube (above).

Trump quipped in a high-pitched voice that the message could come softly with someone saying: “We’re gonna tax you 25 percent.”

He added: “And I could say: ‘Listen, you motherfuckers, we’re gonna tax you 25 percent.’”

Cue big applause, laughter and giddy sounds of excitement.

Tlaib relied on the same dramatic language on Friday. She said of the president at a rally: “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

But instead of applause Tlaib was lashed by Republicans — including Trump.

“I thought her comments were disgraceful,” the president told reporters outside the White House Friday. “I think she dishonored her family using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there. I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family.”

Trump says Rashida Tlaib "dishonored herself, and I think she dishonored her family" by "using language like that."



Trump to an Access Hollywood host: "I did try and fuck her...I moved on her like a bitch....You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy." pic.twitter.com/QckbCDY3Ww — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 4, 2019