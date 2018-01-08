A Cheshire Cat type grin expanded on her smiling grille.

Relief.

Blessed relief.

This lady squatted, relaxed and allowed the Yellow River to make its way along her legs, in Chennai, India.

Gross? Nope. Not really. Not to a world traveler. Not to someone who has spent some time in developing nations.

In truth, things get more intense in India, and in Myanmar, and in other lands where things are.....well....more intense.

A Regular Day

All seemed normal to that point.

By India standards, at least.

Traffic flowed by a mile a minute. People asked for stuff, some begging, some offering goods for cash. Business vendors sold fruits and veggies. Clothing stores and shops selling the most sweet, delightful, rich Indian delicacies could be spotted regularly.

Kelli and I had arrived in Chennai a few days prior. Walking to find out the lay of the land, we got to see one of the more impressive rivers, like, ever. Factoring in the source of the river, and in its sweet little context, yeah; I’ve not see the Yellow River by IP Daily quite as free flowing as I did via this lady.

Batty? Perhaps

Perhaps the old lady was batty. Perhaps she needed to piss and figured, why waste time looking for a toilet? Or, why waste time even bothering to cross the street?

We were strolling through an intense area of town, traffic barreling through hectic streets, commerce busily going down, and people bustling about. Classic India. Controlled chaos, with some stern stares but plenty of smiles too. Delicious mix.

Anyway, I spied an old, shriveled, weathered woman who looked quite like Yoda, minus the Gimer Stick, crossing a busy road. She slowly but deftly avoided traffic. But something funny happened as she crossed the road; she stopped, and began to smile.

Uh oh; a Dreaded Deuce Drop, in da middle of the street? Not quite. But steadily, and surely enough, my potty humor manifested as a urination episode, because a stream of peepee flowed down the women’s legs, from beneath her dress, as she smiled the cheeriest of smiles.

All transpired in the middle of the street. A busy street. It was quite the scene.

Imagine it. For just a second. Go ahead. Take that image with you when you get pissed off today (pun firmly intended).

As she did a non smash up job holding her water, a small puddle formed below the kindly lady in the middle of a street in Chennai, India. I looked to my left; a cow standing on the sidewalk. Actually, this cow:

The calf stood there, soaking up the sights and sounds from a street side view.

A mix of everything, going at 1000 MPH, and loads of fun.

Public Urination

In some parts of India public urination is a bit more common. In other parts, not so much. In general, folks will not stop and let fly (for guys) or let flow (for gals) in broad daylight, in the middle of a public setting. The lady I saw probably had some mental issues. Although guys will sometimes let fly by opening their flies and being whiz kids when a wall avails itself. Or flat out in the gutter, as I saw once in Pondicherry.

Most Indian folks use restrooms. Especially in major cities. But you may just see a Yellow River flowing from a woman who is a bit off, as she crosses the street in a bustling urban center.