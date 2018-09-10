HUFFPOST FINDS
09/10/2018 02:57 pm ET

15 Stylish Waterproof Boots That Aren't Rain Boots

Waterproof shoes that aren't Wellies.
headshot
By Brittany Nims
UygarGeographic via Getty Images

A rainy forecast calls for waterproof footwear, but why should rain boots get to have all the fun? Though rain boots are reliable for weekend errands, casual work days and rainy travel destinations, sometimes you want a waterproof shoe that’s a bit dressier than your rubber Wellies

Because nothing ruins a day quicker than a soggy pair of socks, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite waterproof ankle booties that aren’t rain boots. From waterproof suede booties to leather Chelsea ankle boots, there’s a style below for every kind of occasion. 

Here, 15 stylish waterproof boots that aren’t rain boots

  • 1 Chaco Cataluna Mid Lace
    Sizes: 6 to 11<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/chaco-cataluna-mid-lace-mahogany/product/9056868/color/768" target
    Zappos
    Sizes: 6 to 11
    Get it here
  • 2 Blondo Tami Waterproof Moto Boot
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/blondo-tami-waterproof-moto-boot-women/4967
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 5.5 to 12
    Get it here
  • 3 Teva Foxy WP
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 11<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/teva-foxy-wp-caramel/product/8897899/color/263" t
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 11
    Get it here
  • 4 Sorel Margo Chelsea
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/sorel-margo-chelsea-rich-wine/product/9052422/col
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12
    Get it here
  • 5 Blondo Victoria Waterproof
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 11<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/blondo-victoria-waterproof-light-pink-suede/pro
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5.5 to 11
    Get it here
  • 6 Cougar Derry Waterproof Boot
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 6 to 11<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cougar-derry-waterproof-boot-women/4790274?or
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 6 to 11
    Get it here
  • 7 Blondo Elvina Waterproof Bootie
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/blondo-elvina-waterproof-bootie-women/46528
    Blondo Elvina Waterproof Bootie
    Sizes: 5.5 to 12
    Get it here
  • 8 Blondo Rayann Waterproof Desert Boot
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 11<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/blondo-rayann-waterproof-desert-boot-women/
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 5.5 to 11
    Get it here
  • 9 Blondo Nova Waterproof Bootie
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/blondo-nova-waterproof-bootie-women/4924878?o
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 5 to 12
    Get it here
  • 10 Blondo Liam Waterproof Bootie
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/blondo-liam-waterproof-bootie-olive-suede/produ
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5.5 to 12
    Get it here
  • 11 Reef Voyage Boot Le
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 11<br>Get it <a href="https://www.reef.com/shop/reef-voyage-boot-le-RF0A362D#hero=0" target="_bl
    Reef
    Sizes: 5 to 11
    Get it here
  • 12 Bos. & Co. Belfield Waterproof Chelsea Boot
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 11.5<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bos-co-belfield-waterproof-chelsea-boot-w
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 5.5 to 11.5
    Get it here
  • 13 Clarks Orinoco Spice
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 6 to 10<br>Get it <a href="https://www.clarksusa.com/c/Orinoco-Spice/p/26110935" target="_blank">here
    Clarks
    Sizes: 6 to 10
    Get it here
  • 14 Naturalizer Dawson Waterproof
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4.5 to 10<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/naturalizer-dawson-waterproof-black-waterproof-
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4.5 to 10
    Get it here
  • 15 Blondo Villa Waterproof Bootie
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/blondo-villa-waterproof-bootie-cognac-nubuck/pr
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5.5 to 12
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Style Shoppable Beauty Shoes
15 Stylish Waterproof Boots That Aren't Rain Boots
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.