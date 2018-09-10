A rainy forecast calls for waterproof footwear, but why should rain boots get to have all the fun? Though rain boots are reliable for weekend errands, casual work days and rainy travel destinations, sometimes you want a waterproof shoe that’s a bit dressier than your rubber Wellies.

Because nothing ruins a day quicker than a soggy pair of socks, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite waterproof ankle booties that aren’t rain boots. From waterproof suede booties to leather Chelsea ankle boots, there’s a style below for every kind of occasion.

Here, 15 stylish waterproof boots that aren’t rain boots:

1 Chaco Cataluna Mid Lace Zappos

Sizes: 6 to 11

2 Blondo Tami Waterproof Moto Boot Nordstrom Sizes : 5.5 to 12



3 Teva Foxy WP Zappos Sizes : 5 to 11



4 Sorel Margo Chelsea Zappos Sizes : 5 to 12



5 Blondo Victoria Waterproof Zappos Sizes : 5.5 to 11



6 Cougar Derry Waterproof Boot Nordstrom Sizes : 6 to 11



7 Blondo Elvina Waterproof Bootie Sizes : 5.5 to 12



8 Blondo Rayann Waterproof Desert Boot Nordstrom Sizes : 5.5 to 11



9 Blondo Nova Waterproof Bootie Nordstrom Sizes : 5 to 12



10 Blondo Liam Waterproof Bootie Zappos Sizes : 5.5 to 12



11 Reef Voyage Boot Le Reef Sizes : 5 to 11



12 Bos. & Co. Belfield Waterproof Chelsea Boot Nordstrom Sizes : 5.5 to 11.5



13 Clarks Orinoco Spice Clarks Sizes : 6 to 10



14 Naturalizer Dawson Waterproof Zappos Sizes : 4.5 to 10



15 Blondo Villa Waterproof Bootie Zappos Sizes: 5.5 to 12

