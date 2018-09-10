A rainy forecast calls for waterproof footwear, but why should rain boots get to have all the fun? Though rain boots are reliable for weekend errands, casual work days and rainy travel destinations, sometimes you want a waterproof shoe that’s a bit dressier than your rubber Wellies.
Because nothing ruins a day quicker than a soggy pair of socks, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite waterproof ankle booties that aren’t rain boots. From waterproof suede booties to leather Chelsea ankle boots, there’s a style below for every kind of occasion.
Here, 15 stylish waterproof boots that aren’t rain boots:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.