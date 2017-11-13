Until now, the most ancient baffling archeological discovery of cave wall figures, in a yuge beautiful cave, only identified in scientific code as “Watershed Moment,” has been a tightly held secret. This site is believed to date to the foundation of humanness, when going erect and forming around social groupings began. The scratchings, or what some called “first ever cave paintings” were made with sharp objects, carbon, and colorful dyes, most likely extracted from plants. Some markings were said to be “graffiti-like” and resembled tattoos. One inscription in particular, replicated in epidemic proportions alongside each figure as sort of a signature if you will, reminded scientists of Egyptian-like hieroglyphics but in a more stylized calligraphy, and was believed to have caused the most confusion resulting in the long delay releasing this amazing find to the public.

To preserve and protect the integrity of the find until social scientists could unravel its full hidden meaning, scores of people with less status and who had information were intimidated into complacency, silence, and acceptance of the status-quo. Threats of reprisal and ex-communication by the elites and powerful established a quid-pro-quo dynamic. Folks learned to suffer mostly in silence, or through whispers of admissions to carefully selected intimates, innuendos, or by nuanced behaviors.

Today, thanks to social media, the secrets of those cave paintings are fully revealed and understood. With overwhelming collaborative testimony and because of the overwhelming daily disclosures, we now know without any doubt that those cave paintings are part of the continuum of “abhorrent X-rated” depictions of the full menu of conceivable sexual violations against personhood, and we now totally get what the “signature,” “#MeToo!” hieroglyphic that accompanied each figure means.

It is astounding to consider how old these graphic depictions are and how long the world has been deprived of this disclosure. It overwhelms the senses to ponder the generations of remains of ruins lying in that deep dark secret closet of a cave screaming in silence to be shared, recorded, documented, archived and used as a weather battered light house to steer future persons out of danger to safeguard their personhood, if we only knew sooner.

Perhaps what confused folks the most upon seeing the shadow figures scratched into the walls of the cave was that figurines representative of the violated were both male and female, though predominantly female, and that the perpetrators, the bigger more adult looking figures were always male, while the violated were seemingly childish and represented as somehow less powerful. How did such a sacrilege against “childish,” occur in a societal system so dictated and dominated by a religiosity that alleged to hold family so sacred? How has such a malaise in society permeated every generation and into today’s equal opportunity world?

With today’s revelations, we have an almost completed profile, the serial sexual predator is male. We know that face. It looks too familiar. Every victim, male and female, can see that face in their own home, their work space, social hangout, comedy show, audition room, locker room, doctor’s office, behind a judge’s bench, and in their most intimate space.

From the animal fur-robed males back in the cave to the exclusive high roller types in silk bathrobes in $1000-a-night hotel rooms, the grubby greedy grotesque hands of males itching for power for self-gratification have endured while degrading the personhood of so many.