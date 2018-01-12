U.S. Embassy In London, Stiffed By Real Trump, Gets Visit From Stiff Trump

After Donald Trump tweeted that he wouldn’t show up for the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in London, an eerily similar presidential figure came to stand outside the building on Friday.

Madame Tussauds waxwork museum took matters into its own hands by placing a wax statue of Trump near the building, complete with unfriendly glare and extra-long red tie.

Trump cancelled his visit so we stepped in! It was certainly a surprise for the workmen at the Embassy. #TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/L9Olk22XMm — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) January 12, 2018

Construction workers and tourists posed with the faux POTUS, who remained surprisingly silent about this awkward turn of events.

See more photos of the wax Trump’s visit to the new embassy below.