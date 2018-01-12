WORLD NEWS
U.S. Embassy In London, Stiffed By Real Trump, Gets Visit From Stiff Trump

Well played, Madame Tussauds.

By Chris McGonigal

After Donald Trump tweeted that he wouldn’t show up for the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in London, an eerily similar presidential figure came to stand outside the building on Friday.

Madame Tussauds waxwork museum took matters into its own hands by placing a wax statue of Trump near the building, complete with unfriendly glare and extra-long red tie.

Construction workers and tourists posed with the faux POTUS, who remained surprisingly silent about this awkward turn of events. 

See more photos of the wax Trump’s visit to the new embassy below.

  • Leon Neal via Getty Images
    A model of President Donald Trump from Madame Tussauds waxwork attractions stands outside the new U.S. Embassy in London on Jan. 12, 2018.
  • Leon Neal via Getty Images
  • Leon Neal via Getty Images
    People take photographs of the wax figure. 
  • Leon Neal via Getty Images
    Uncanny. 
  • Leon Neal via Getty Images
  • Leon Neal via Getty Images
  • Leon Neal via Getty Images

Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
