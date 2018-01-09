3. Cancel stuff after the free trial period ends.

A free trial is great, but not when it automatically signs you up for something you don’t really want. Most of these deals require that you be proactive and cancel the subscription or service by a certain date, or the billing will begin. Forget to do it, and you’ve just spent a lot of money unnecessarily.

Free trial offers are omnipresent online. Spotify Premium will give you a month free ― and then automatically start billing you $9.99 a month. Ancestry.com provides 14 days free ― and then, depending on which plan you’re taking for a spin, hits your credit card for up to $44.95 a month or $199 a year. Amazon Prime gives you a free month ― before charging $99 to your credit card annually.

So mark the date the free trial ends and set a calendar reminder for yourself to cancel in time.

4. Cut subscriptions that are charged to your credit card.

Sometimes we arrange to have recurring expenses charged automatically to our credit cards. But then these subscriptions or services get renewed each year without our noticing ― rate hikes included.

To help you keep track of all the automatic wallet drainers, check out the app Trim. Once you sign up and connect your bank account and phone number, it analyzes your transaction history for recurring payments. Every time your account is hit for such a payment, the app sends you a text to remind you where your money is going. It will also cancel any subscriptions you don’t want to keep.

5. Don’t overbuy online services.

Some online subscriptions work like big-box stores: It’s cheaper if you buy in quantity. But ― again, like shopping in a big-box store ― why spend money on something that you won’t really use?

For example, consider all those sites designed to help you check out the new prospects you meet on online dating sites. Most sell their services “in bulk.” BeenVerified.com charges $26.89 a month to let you check public records, but the price drops to $17.48 a month if you sign up for a three-month membership. (Under either plan, BeenVerified automatically renews your membership and charges it to your credit card.) Spokeo.com is $13.95 for one month, or $7.95 a month if you commit to three months.

If you are constantly vetting people, maybe the longer plans make sense. But if you’re using these services to check out dating prospects, will you still be looking into the backgrounds of a lot of strangers in three months? If so, you might want to expand beyond the online matchmaking services, which, by the way, offer similar pricing structures.

6. Use digital coupons and price-trackers.

There are a zillion sites that help you to find “great” deals. Not all of us have sufficient willpower to consult them only when we actually need to buy something. As a result, we purchase things that we don’t need simply because the savings are so amazing.

The good news is that are various kinds of apps that exist just to save you money on the items you want to buy, not try to sell you more.

Honey, for example, is a free web browser add-on that goes through your cart when you check out online to make sure any possible coupons or discount codes have been applied. In 2017, Honey saved members over $325 million, a company spokesman told HuffPost. More than $125 million of that savings, the spokesman said, came in November and December alone.

Another service worth checking out is CamelCamelCamel, which keeps tabs specifically on the prices of Amazon products so you know if you’re paying high and might want to wait for the price to drop.

7. Work from home at least one day a week.

A 2016 study from CareerBuilder found that, on average, employees spend more than $3,300 a year on everything that goes into getting ready for, going to and being at work every day. You could save about 20 percent on those costs if you just stayed home one day a week.

Think about it: When you don’t commute, you use less gas and don’t have to pay for parking, or you don’t shell out for trains, buses, Uber or Lyft. When you’re at home, you’re not eating lunch out or running to Starbucks (probably). Maybe you can cut back on day care for kids or pets. Plus, you might bank a tidy $660 annually just by working in your sweats once a week.

“The cost of work is often what the rest of your budget is centered around,” Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder, said in a statement about the study.

Here are five tips for negotiating a work-from-home schedule with your boss.

8. Drive less.

The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that Americans drive an average of 13,476 miles per year. In many states, insurance premiums are based in part on the number of miles you drive.

Those who decreased their total annual miles from 10,000 to 5,000 saved an average of 7 percent on their premiums, according to a 2015 study by Quadrant Information Services. Drivers who went from 15,000 to 5,000 miles a year saw an average discount of 8.4 percent, while those whose yearly mileage exceeded 20,000 got car insurance savings of 9.1 percent when they kept their driving to 5,000 miles.

If you switch to carpooling, ride-sharing, biking or even car-sharing, you’re going to spend less money on auto insurance. Plus, “Gee, the price of gas is so cheap now” is said by nobody ever.

9. Drive more.

There is one big exception to the drive-less-to-save-money rule: when you’re taking the family to a destination less than 500 miles away. Then it’s actually cheaper to drive than to fly. With the average cost of a roundtrip U.S. flight hovering at $367, Time magazine calculated that a family of four can save more than $1,200 by driving when they’re heading somewhere less than 500 miles away ― even when an overnight stop is included.

10. Stop paying others to drive things to you.

Only use meal delivery services when you really, really need to ― perhaps you’re miserably sick and chicken soup has to be brought to your front door. Otherwise, delete your credit card information on UberEats, GrubHub and other food delivery apps, and stock your own refrigerator.

Why? Because UberEats, for example, charges $5 per delivery. If you order lunch delivered twice a week, that’s $10 a week or more than $500 a year, not including tips ― money you can put in the bank instead.

11. If you drive a clunker, insure a clunker.

If you’re driving an older model car, consider dropping comprehensive and collision coverage, ­the Insurance Information Institute suggests. That particular insurance element pays for damage to your vehicle, but only up to the car’s actual value. So if your clunker is worth a mere $2,500, that’s all you’ll get.

Eliminating the comprehensive and collision coverage could save you between $375 and $1,500 a year ― which could help you begin building that decent-car fund you really need.

12. Direct deposit your pay somewhere it’s hard to touch.