WBLS and The Oprah Winfrey Network Host Celebration of Tyler Perry's Season Premiere Trifecta

On Tuesday, January 9 at MIST Harlem, OWN and WBLS hosted a celebration of the new seasons of Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, If Loving You is Wrong, and the premiere of The Paynes. Among the cast were: Tika Sumpter, Jackée Harry, Angela Robinson, April Parker Jones, Cassi Davis, Tyler Lepley, LaVan Davis, Eltony Williams, who were all asked: what was the one thing you were surprised to learn about the filming of this new season pertaining to yourself, your character, or the flow of the production?

If Loving You is Wrong (Wednesdays at 10/9C)

April Parker Jones: I’ve had so many surprises in this show. I don’t think it was just this season. I’ve had some surprises when I read the script, one in particular was when I had to cut Randall [Eltony laughs]. I go to Tyler [Perry] and ask, “do you really want me to go through the purse, grab a blade and cut him?” And he said “yes” [laughter]. So there are moments when we come across things that just seem absurd to us, but [also] things that the character would do, so you just have to embrace it.

Eltony Williams: And you see it and it works. I’ve learned not to be surprised by anything. I embrace it. What would Randall do in this crazy situation?

April Parker Jones: Because Tyler moved at such a fast pace, it’s almost to me like an actor’s boot camp. So I feel like coming out of the season with Tyler and the rest of the cast, we are better actors because we don’t have a whole lot of takes. Maybe one or two and then we move on.

Eltony Williams: You’ll come in one day and then [straight away] to another set. Characters that we fall in love with, as odd as they are...

April Parker Jones: ...you find new things about those characters. As the year progresses and you think about that character—because the character lives within you—you discover new things about that character.

The Haves and the Have Nots (Tuesdays at 9/8C)

Tika Sumpter: For me what was surprising is how Candace doesn’t want to continue to do what she’s doing but somehow it always comes back to her, so now she’s doing it to others rather than trying to fix it. She’s being an entrepreneur in another way. She’s using other people again, out of anger. And out of thinking ok, maybe this will fix the problem. I don’t know if you know one of those people who constantly tries to fix the problem but they never fix themselves, and so it never gets fixed... That’s Candace, she’s going around in a circle; it’s insanity.

Angela Robinson: Ok so I spent the last four or five seasons defending my character saying she’s not crazy, no she’s just controlling. So this season I’ve accepted the fact that she might be just a little crazy [laughter]. That’s a good change, I just gave in.

Tyler Lepley: What was surprising to me in this last go round was that Benny is always trying to do the right thing. You know, following the footsteps of his mom, trying to stay on that path, and this season he ends up falling victim to that temptation and that impulse a little bit quicker than normal, so that was kind of different for me.

The Paynes (Tuesday at 10/9C)

LaVan Davis: I didn’t know I could memorize stuff. That surprised me.

Jackée Harry: What surprised me was that when I got there, they went that fast. They knew they were going that fast and they still did it. I was shocked. They had to calm me down, it was scary.

Cassi Davis: What surprised me was that we were invited to be apart of the OWN family. We ended our contract with TBS in 2011. And so to be out of work for that long and [then] to have someone say, we’d like for you to be apart of us, but you’re not going to be called House of Paynes but The Paynes, was like oh my God—I found myself on the floor. And then to come back, it was wonderful, it was magical. This was the surprise [points to Jackée]. This is a legend. To have the opportunity to work with someone who is knowledgeable… and then she comes in and compliments us, and tells us that we are good...

LaVan Davis: And what’s beautiful about what she does is that there are no high me’s and little you’s. She came in working. We work. We have a work ethic and she loves to work so she just fell right in.

Jackée Harry: I love to work, and they love to work, too.

Cassi Davis: The other thing is, it’s a theater background and all of us love theater so we love to create, we love to study and figure out and portray what’s not actually seen. So we learned so much from Jackée. She came in and got into our groove because you don’t have a choice if you want to be in the next episode.

Jackée Harry: Yeah, they trained me.

Cassi Davis: And Mr. Perry has an eye for what he wants so we have to trust it because when we study as much as we do...

Jackée Harry: ...he adds something.

LaVan Davis: And he has a vision for what he sees and you may not see it. I’ve seen people who I didn’t think [should be there]. I mean hell, there were people who didn’t want me there. Tyler said “no, that’s who it is.” So he follows that vision.

Cassi Davis: And then the other thing is, Tyler really loves the underdogs. He looks for the people that other people don’t want and gives us life and lets our dream live.