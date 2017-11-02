We All Are Affected...

As an outsider looking in, and with only my keen sense of observation and intuitive insights to guide my daily perceptions stemming from what’s happening in our world today. I am one voice, acutely aware of being among many who are witnessing the fall and destruction of humanity among men and women on a path of destruction that trickles down to lack of concern for many innocent children who suffer abuse and oftentimes death, at the hands of strangers and their own families. What is the catalyst that could cause a parent to become a danger to their child? Mothers and fathers who lash out in anger? What drives feelings of unbridled frustrations in America’s people? There is never a good enough reason for neglect, abuse or murder of a child or any human being. So, when did America’s people stop caring? What drives the sane to acts of insanity? Why are people of color relegated to a constant state of attack by being maligned, stopped and searched or killed by those who are supposed to serve and protect; profiled because of skin color? In many cases where criminal acts are committed, by whites, they get a slap on the wrist by law enforcement and judges who make allowances for their brazen criminal acts. America’s people entertains an acute awareness that simmers underneath the reality where racism and hatred exists, that those who remain privileged because of their white skin are oftentimes given a pass for neglecting or murdering their sons or daughters, with or without being under the influence of their penchant for opiods... oftentimes given a pass for their chosen lifestyle of drug addiction, which could lead them to murder or place their child in danger IE driving while high. The sentence is often lenient where counseling for drug abuse or mental health issues comes into play as a deterrent to crimes committed. Whereas, blacks are automatically sentenced to harsher forms of imprisonment. While the elevation of black lives lost to racist injustice goes unnoticed, or with a low-key mention in the media and where a biased president alleviates police officers guilt altogether, or in the case of the Charlottesville murder, blame both sides.This blatant and unapologetic inequality among the races doesn’t go unnoticed and must be addressed by all of America, not just a few.

ANOTHER ISSUE PLAGUING AMERICA:

Recently, celebrities have been coming forward to admit to being victimized by high ranking CEO and other actors who position themselves in acts of aggression to suggest or initiate sexual harassment against them. The fallout comes upon the heels of Bill Cosby who was marginalized and cast out by the world of celebrity for his heinous acts. Now that the majority of Hollywood sexual predators are coming to light as white men, like Roger Ailes ( who died in April) Bill O’Riley, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Ben Affleck, Dustin Hoffman, Donald Trump. By the way, Trump became president and Billy Bush is in exile and probably will never get another gig like host at Access Hollywood, for his part in Trump’s interview revealing how he (Trump) liked to grab women’s pussy. Still, there’s only a simmer of voices protesting against this kind of sexual harassment, whereas it should be a roar. Granted actresses have spoken up in the sexual assault of the Harvey Weinstein case, but there are those who remain silent in the entertainment industries, possibly for fear of being ostracized. The world knows that Fox news is biased, withholding facts and spewing fake news based upon traditionalist Conservative beliefs and worldviews.