We Are All Jack Antonoff Casually Eating A Banana During The VMAs

Jack Antonoff wasn’t peeling Katy Perry’s monologue during 2017′s Video Music Awards.
The Bleachers singer was spotted chowing down on a banana while Perry spoke.
Obviously, Twitter loved the absurdity of the moment:
The apparently hungry Antonoff’s bored face during the early minutes of the show led some to speculate that his fruit-eating was blatant shade at the pop star’s ongoing beef with his friend, Taylor Swift.
Antonoff’s girlfriend, Lena Dunham, also couldn’t resist commenting on the candid moment:
Dunham also tweeted later that Antonoff is a “true weirdo.” Weirdo or not, we think Jack is just ripe.
