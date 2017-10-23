We Are Beautiful, Tragic and Alive

To my student, Mac. Thank you for sharing your favorite quote with me. Your words were not only the title of my piece, but the inspiration for it.

Tragedy Transcends

The tapestry of beauty is woven from the fabric of tragedy. On the surface, this beauty may appear to be flawed, but in reality, is enhanced by the challenges that shaped it, becoming more endearing, long-lasting and impactful.

Following loss due to death, we find that our inner beauty is forged by the legacies of our fallen loved ones. Our inner beauty morphs into intense and heartfelt compassion and benevolence towards others. The impetus for our inner beauty radiating outward is the deep, unconditional love that we have for our deceased family and friends. It is love that knows no earthly boundaries or limitations. As a result, our loved ones become our companions in service, working with us side–by-side to help others transcend tragedy. In the process, we may also help others find their voice or discover renewed meaning in their lives, when all else seems lost.

The Transformative Power of Community

During the early phase of my grief after the death of my eighteen-year-old daughter Jeannine, I certainly felt tragic and on the surface, alive, even though there were days I did not wish to be alive. I never entertained thoughts of suicide, but I would have gladly welcomed death to be reunited with my daughter. In order to thrive in a world without my daughter’s physical presence, I needed to discover my own inner beauty and a reason for being. I was able to do so with the help of my Utica College students and community.

I was hired at Utica College during the summer of 2002, as an adjunct instructor of psychology. I had completed the requirements for my Masters in Social Work Degree in May of 2002, and had a desire to teach college part- time. I was hired during a phase of my daughter’s illness where she was experiencing positive effects from her chemotherapy.

I taught my first class at Utica College on January 22,2003, less than 2 months before Jeannine’s death. In retrospect, I believe that Utica College was part of the universe’s divine plan for me. My students and the entire Utica College community lifted me up on their collective bootstraps. They helped me find my purpose and a reason to exist, when both were unclear to me. I fed off of their energy and love at a time when my energy was lower than low, and love for myself was questionable. My students and the Utica College community helped me rediscover my inner beauty after tragic loss. They helped me become my own version of “beautiful, tragic and alive.” It is a version of myself that I have accepted and am at peace with, fourteen plus years after Jeannine’s death.

For my Students (Past and Present)

“We are unusual, tragic and alive”

Doing my due diligence as a blogger, I googled the title of my piece and found this above similar quote from Dave Eggers. This passage further inspired me to conclude this essay with some thoughts directed towards my current and past students, for whom a simple thank you isn’t enough:

You are all unique and unusual in your own way, and your presence is always a gift to someone even if you may not always see it that way. Trust that you have, and always will be a gift to me. Celebrate the life energy that emanates from your unique gifts; you will inspire and be inspired. If you are perceived as unusual or perhaps a misfit, don’t buy into it, or allow perception to steal your mojo. Don’t let the burden of external expectations cause you to strive for something that is unattainable…. perfection. Our mistakes are the gateway to greater self-awareness, provided that we allow them to be our teacher. Learn from your mistakes, as you have allowed me to learn from you.

Commit to always doing your best and being true to yourself. See the world through your own eyes, and always trust your inner voice.