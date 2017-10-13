We Bought All The Pumpkin Products At Trader Joe's — & Ranked Them

Pumpkin spice season would not be complete without Trader Joe's. Because, let's face it, the grocery chain's specialty pumpkin offerings are vast. Not only are there are a ton of options to choose from, but each year the lineup grows with even newer and spicier goods on top of the pre-existing golden oldies. So, naturally, we decided to buy, try, and rank them all.

Because of the sheer volume of pumpkin products, from years past and present, it can be difficult to discern which offerings are readily available for purchase and which are merely off-the-shelf stuff of TJ's legend. (Plus, the most popular items tend to sell out fast.) In order to find out the true nature of this year's bounty, we went to our nearest Trader Joe's for a full on product haul.

Once there, we filled up our carts with as many pumpkin (and pumpkin spice) packaged goods as we could possibly get our hands on (PSA: it was 27, to be exact) and hit the checkout line looking like true fall fanatics. (We definitely got a few strange looks from fellow customers.) But, before the tasting could begin, we had to first establish the ranking rules. With differing personal food and flavor preferences set aside, we settled on a rating system based solely on the star ingredient in question: pumpkin. The specialty goods with the least pumpkin flavor, came in last. The nosh with the most delicious pumpkin-y punch, came out on top. Scroll on to see where your favorites landed — and be sure to shout out any items that may have been missing from the location we hit up in the comments!

27. Pumpkin Shaped Frosted Sugar Cookie While shaped and colored like a pumpkin, these seasonal cookies from TJ's were not actually pumpkin-flavored! Therefore, we felt duped and gave them the lowest ranking on our list.

*Pro Fall Food Tip: Read the label.

26. Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins Turns out we didn't learn our lesson with the first pumpkin-looking product! These little orange mousse morsels, while insanely delicious, were not pumpkin-flavored in the least. But we enjoyed them anyway.

25. Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn Here's where we got into the real ranking — and TJ's PS Caramel Corn came in dead last. The pumpkin spice flavor notes here were lacking, and in the end this just tasted like an average bag of sweet caramel corn.

24. Country Pumpkin Spice Granola Cereal Was the granola tasty with an ideal clustery-crunchy texture? Yes. Did it taste like "Country Pumpkin Spice"? No, not at all.

23. Organic Frosted Pumpkin Toaster Pastries These toaster pastries tasted like a pack of the brown maple sugar variety — and even though the pumpkin notes were mostly undetectable, they still felt seasonal enough to outrank the previous products.

22. Pumpkin Spice Scone Mix Here's where we began to get into the actual pumpkin flavor — although these scones were not nearly pumpkin-y enough for our palettes, they did have some slight spicy notes here and there. But, overall they ended up tasting more like maple.

*Pro Fall Food Tip: Try infusing the maple-flavored icing with a little pumpkin butter to up the PS power.

21. Pumpkin Chai Spice Loaf This spice loaf excited more than a few members on our team — but after slicing into it, disappointment reined. The icing overwhelmed the actual pumpkin loaf with a strong cream cheese chai flavor — not to mention the loaf itself was a bit dry.

20. Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Herbal Tea Blend It's hard to go awry with a seasonal tea blend — TJ's PS take is spicy enough, but still a bit lackluster on the pumpkin front.

19. Pumpkin Spice Coffee The PS coffee, however, took things up a slight notch. The pumpkin notes here definitely outdid the tea's more spicy quality — plus, single-serve K-Cups are convenient.

18. Pecan Pumpkin Instant Oatmeal While this instant oatmeal was also reminiscent of a brown maple sugar variety, the pumpkin popped through just enough to give it a higher ranking on our list.

17. Pumpkin Toaster Waffles Although these toaster waffles were tasty, and we'll definitely be digging into a pack again, the pumpkin power was just under where expected and wanted it to be.

*Pro Fall Food Tip: Spread a little pumpkin butter on top to kick things up a notch.

16. Pumpkin Cheesecake As far as cheesecakes go, this TJ's take was delicious — but when eyes were closed and blind taste-testing pushed, the cream cheese notes definitely outweighed the pumpkin flavors here.

15. Pumpkin O's TJ's Pumpkin O's were definitely pumpkin-y, but not in a powerful way — they tasted more along the lines of a subtly sweet pumpkin candy coating as opposed to the real deal.

14. Pumpkin Marble Mousse Bar Again, while this mouse bar was delicious, the pumpkin notes were present but ultimately overpowered by the layers of chocolate.

13. Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix For a boxed mix that only calls for eggs, oil, and water, this TJ's pumpkin take was solid. Nothing extra wow-worthy, but it's moist when baked and has just enough pumpkin punch.

12. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins These muffins were moister than the bread mix and were notably pumpkin-y — plus, the cream cheese center and pepita topping added a complimentary flavor-texture combo.

11. Greek Nonfat Pumpkin Yogurt This yogurt was pretty pumpkin-y; not overpowering, not too subtle. But we'd be just as happy layering other pumpkin products on regular Greek yogurt (see below).

*Pro Fall Food Tip: Layer it up with some PS granola clusters and swirls of pumpkin butter for an autumn parfait.

10. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread Although pumpkin cream cheese initially sounded strange, it actually tasted pretty damn good! It was a surprising spread that could work in both sweet and savory capacities. We'd be game to try it on a toasted bagel, loaf of pumpkin bread, cupcakes, muffins, or even used as a dip with some pumpkin crackers.

9. Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli This ravioli has long be a TJ's fall fan favorite — and it did not disappoint. The taste was a wonderful balance of sweet and savory with just enough pumpkin notes infused into the soft filling.

*Pro Fall Food Tip: Serve these raviolis up hot with a sage, brown butter, and pumpkin-puree infused sauce.

8. Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix Another fan favorite, the TJ's classic pumpkin pancake and waffle mix was a home run. Only calling for a bit of butter, milk, and one egg, the resulting stack of flapjacks were fluffy and subtly sweet with just enough pumpkin punch.

*Pro Fall Food Tip: Heat up your syrup with a dollop of pumpkin butter for a PS-infused sauce.

7. Pumpkin Joe-Joe's TJ's various Joe-Joe's flavors are all classics — as one of our tasters exclaimed, "It'd be hard to beat Peppermint Joe-Joe's." — but these pumpkin cookies hit the seasonal nail on the head. The subtly spiced vanilla cookie sandwiched a soft and creamy pumpkin-y center, and the results were on point.

*Pro Fall Food Tip: Crumble a handful of these cookies over a bowl of vanilla ice cream for a pumpkin pie-like sundae.

6. Mini Pumpkin Ginger Hold The Cone! TJ's Hold The Cone! minis are brilliant and tasty dessert-bite creations — and the new pumpkin variety does not disappoint; a ginger cone contributes just enough spice to the insanely punchy pumpkin ice cream inside. For a sweet bonus, the tiny cone is lined and coated with a sweet icing-like frosted shell.

5. Pumpkin Rolls If you love cinnamon rolls and you also love pumpkin-flavored products, this TJ's product was made for you. The pumpkin dough on its own is perfectly sweet, buttery, and flaky with just enough fall flavor. But with the pumpkin puree-infused glaze on top? These rolls are a decadent breakfast win.

4. Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Salted Caramels This last time we saw this particular TJ's product on sale was back in 2014 — and it was a welcomed surprise to spot them again this year. The pumpkin-infused caramel filling was flavorful and, combined with the rich dark chocolate coating and sea salt topping, it produced an intensely delicious bite.

3. Pumpkin & Roasted Pepitas Cookies A hot new pumpkin product on the TJ's seasonal spread — these thin and crispy cookies tasted surprisingly savory-sweet; initial notes of roasted pepitas mixed with a spicy and subtly pumpkin aftertaste. We didn't love the powerfully-flavored cookies on their own, but dunked in a glass of milk took them to new noshing heights.

2. Super Premium Pumpkin Ice Cream This ice cream is a pumpkin flavor bomb — one bite felt like getting hit over the head with a giant, sugary, spicy, pumpkin. For those of you out there that are absolutely die-hard PS-obsessives, it's certainly a seasonal must buy.

1. Pumpkin Butter The winning spot goes to TJ's OG pumpkin butter! This product was and remains the closest to a true and natural pumpkin flavor. It's not too sweet, not too over powering, but hits that pumpkin taste right on the nose. Plus the recipe options with a jar of this slightly sweet, slightly savory sauce are endless (*Just check out our pro fall food tips from earlier slides).

Honorable Mention: Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage TJ's PS Almond Beverage deserves not only an honorable mention on our list, but may be the GOAT pumpkin product sold by the grocery chain — a polarizing statement, we know! It's smooth, it's subtly sweet, and mixed in with a cup of Trader Joe's PS coffee creates true seasonal flavor harmony.