We Can, We Will, We Must

We need not wait to hear the call at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the loudspeakers echo the command for gentlemen to start their engines.

We need not wait until spring to see what the heroes of so many engine companies have done – and continue to do – in fall, during an October warmer than May and more deadly than any one of 200 laps over the course of 500 miles, because the gentlemen I refer to, with their helmets and oxygen masks, with their turnout pants and jackets – in addition to their gloves, boots and badges – seek to repel the forces of nature.

They risk their lives, walking into an inferno as hot as any Hell on earth, where the view from the hillside is of Nagasaki-like devastation; of Northern California as postwar Japan, a plain of ash and rubble, where fire flattens the land and vaporizes almost every home and house of worship, sparing few and saving the souls of fewer still; while the satellite image of those men looks like a trail of dots moving toward an anthill of death and destruction.

And yet, they climb that hill. They are the volunteers – drafted by no one – to do the work of a combat platoon: To stop the enemy, lest the enemy kill them and conquer whatever life remains at the base of the mountaintop.

These men are as brave as any band of brothers. They are their own fraternity of the proud and true, because they are the only bulwark – they are the sole firewall – between flames that burn more acreage than any terrorist bomb and terrorize more people than any man-made plague.

If we can take a moment to recognize these men, if we can take the time to remember the drowned and the saved, if we can say a prayer for those subsumed not by water, but lost to a sea of smoke and fire, if we can offer a blessing to these saviors, whose names we may never know, but whose deeds we can never forget; if we can sprinkle the soil with the seeds of trees – if we can nurse these saplings into sequoias of strength and beauty – if we do these things, it will be the minimum we can do; the least we must do, so these men can end this conflagration.

The fires rage like tornadoes, fanned by a banshee of hatred and deceit.