We Can't Stop LOL-ing At Jason Segel In Front Of Small Doors

Jason Segel’s tweets have had an a-door-able theme lately.

The 6-foot-4-inch actor has been sharing snapshots of himself casually standing beside doors that are far too small for his towering stature:

The series has been short thus far, beginning just days ago. But we hope it lasts:

It’s unclear as to where Segel is finding these small doors, though it doesn’t really matter. The doors are tiny, and he is not. And the resulting photos are great.

Fans seem to love the whole bizarre situation just as much as we do:

Love this series https://t.co/fwVJXmy0Cw — Mari Carmen (@anchorxdown) August 27, 2017

Jason Segel fit watch 2k17 https://t.co/tGWnfHua1F — Erynn (@ErynnZzzz) August 27, 2017

Is this a door for ants? pic.twitter.com/pg0pv0mKDK — Sam Willson (@samfwillson4) August 25, 2017

a series: jason segel and unreasonably small doors pic.twitter.com/ckKIIxVzaH — Aslı (@aslihanmaira) August 27, 2017