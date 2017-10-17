There’s no shortage of gorgeous, luxurious accommodations on this little island filled with gorgeous people, restuarants, bars and mega yachts. We managed to source one that stood out from the rest.

Princesswithabackpack.com The view from the plane over from ST Maartin to Saint Barth is breath-taking

Get a taste of the good life with the newest of the exclusive Maisons & Hotels Sibuet collection, Villa Marie Saint-Barth, which has been impeccably curated by hotelier moguls Jocelyn and Jean-Louis Sibuet. The Sibuet family have been perfecting and adding to their resorts since 1981 in France, and late last year included their 11th property in Saint-Barth to their exclusive destinations for the discerning traveler.

Villa Marie The New luxury resort in Saint Barth

Matriarch of the family, Jocelyn Sibuet, has created a relaxed, luxurious boutique resort that feels more like a vacation home you dream of, or the private home of a well-traveled friend. It’s the kind of place that you imagine sharing with family you love, a stylish girl’s weekend or romantic getaway; somehow this resort caters for all.

Saint Barth is a French island 3 hours away from New York, a rare treasure to have the elegance of Europe right on your U.S. doorstep. Known as the playground for rich and famous, or both, this place is typically reserved with those who love to splash cash and live the glamourous life. However, the newly opened Villa Marie, caters to those who appreciate the finer things in life, with a more relaxed attitude. Here, is about taste, style and enjoying life. The best way to enjoy the island is by car. Villa Marie will organize one for you, and the price is very reasonable - around 25-100 Euro a day, depending one what you request.

Villa Marie Saint Barth Gorgeous views of the Island surround the resort

Princesswithabackpack.com Have a little fun exploring the island in one of the these cute rides. All organized by Villa Marie

The West Indies Architectural style of the resort is simple, yet the decor is the key to it’s casual, luxury feel. The reception area, lounge and dining room is open planned, to create a sense of ease and flow. This ‘openness’ allows views to the lush, green, tropical landscape beyond, a constant reminder of being on this luxurious island. The interior and exterior decor details ooze creatively and luxury, with a unique flare that makes Villa Marie stand out from other tropical resort destinations.

Upon arrival, you are welcomed by hanging wooden carved birds attached to the ceiling of the patio, creating a sense of tasteful fun. As you walk through the open deck patio open to the garden beyond with lush palms and gorgeous pink bougainvillea, to the reception, you instantly feel as though you have walked into a luxe living room, where you can imagine friends and family gathering for pre-dinner drinks, laughing, and chatting the night away. The furnishings are perfectly composed in fresh whites and hints of bright yellow against a dark wood floor, to create a sense of comfort and elegance.

Villa Marie Eclectic decor sets the tone upon arrival

Villa Marie The Rum Bar located in the large open space lobby. Dark wood with fresh bursts of yellow and white create the perfect location for an island Rum.

Before heading to Saint Barth, I was lucky enough to spend some time with Jocelyn Sibuet in New York on a hot summer’s day. Whilst chatting over a cold glass of sparkling water, we both agreed that the concept of a resort should make you feel like you’re nowhere else except the place you intended to vacation to - so waking up in Saint-Barth, should feel like you could be nowhere else in the world. Sibuet describes “the palette of dark wood floors, bright yellows accent decor, white ceilings, fabrics covered with iconic palm leaves and parrots, constantly reminds you of where you are”. She goes on to explain; “many of the furnishings are custom made in Java, Paris and Africa with rattan, wood or fabric, and the gorgeous mother-of-pearl tables were commissioned in India”. Although the collection is curated and customized from around the world, its composition and thoughtfulness through each space radiates that unmistakable Saint Barth, tropical, affluent feel.

Villa Marie A mix of cultures and influences makes this unique in the luxury market

Each room is designed to create a different feeling and character. These characters range from a youthful, family style 2-bedroom villa with bright pinks and orange touches; through to a more romantic villa with fresh, vibrant greens, blues and whites over-looking the ocean.

Villa Marie Your own pool overlooking the beach, in a villa large enough to host the whole family.

The largest and most luxurious villas are located a steep 2-minute walk up (or 10 second buggy drive) from the entrance and have the most incredible views of the famous Nikki Beach and lush green mountains that cover the island. The water from the surrounding beaches are a spectacular aqua-blue with dreamy pink-hue sunsets, which you can appreciate from your private balcony or pool deck.

Villa Marie Wake up to the bluest view and relax at night watching the pink sunset

The guests are also laid back and cool. Young families, sophisticated couples and tasteful girls-weekend-away groups looking for some beach and spa time, are all there enjoying the service and style of the Villa Marie.

Make sure to reserve a table for dinner which has a French menu with Caribbean flare, and order the famous French dish, bouillabaisse, a seafood stew, which is large enough for two to share. For entrée, their fresh, grilled seafood is a must, followed by a decadent French chocolate dessert. Lucky for the steep walk back to the villa to feel slightly less guilty. There’s also a gym on the premise and gorgeous spa, so you know you can indulge a little (or a lot!).

Villa Marie Breakfast or cocktails by the pool

The service is truly impeccable. Nothing is too much trouble, orders arrive promptly and always with a smile, and sweet French accent.

The family-run business is clearly what makes this resort feel unique and one that will last. When you have a blend of style, ease and attention to detail, you have a recipe for success.