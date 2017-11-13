We Lost a Giant

Salvador Minuchin, well-known Psychiatrist who revolutionized family therapy, died October 30, 2017, at the age of 96. For years, Minuchin worked with fellow therapists Harry Aponte MSW and Dr. Nancy Boyd-Franklin at the Philadelphia Child Guidance Center, where they pioneered effective programs of family therapy treatment for poor families, especially families of color.

My first encounter with Salvador Minuchin MD was in 1990 when I was a graduate Social Work student at the University of Illinois At Chicago. During my Advanced Family Therapy class with Professor Barbara Wickell, I watched a video ( Beta tape ) of Salvador Minuchin working with a family where the identified patient was a 12 year- old girl suffering from Anorexia Nervosa.

The film was in black and white. Minuchin was sitting in a circle off to the side with this family. Hearing his Argentinian accent as he spoke English , watching his professional demeanor, with his trademark mustache, Minuchin guided this family system getting the over-protective mother to disengage some and to get the uninvolved father ( who reminded me of the untethered astronaut in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey ) to become more present and active in the session.

This indeed was a challenging family, and just when you thought the therapeutic impasse would emerge, Minuchin did a surprise intervention. He ordered take-out Italian food and had dinner with the family while continuing the session.

I was amazed. Here was a clinician who was acutely aware of who he was treating and was creative, innovative in his approach to address the resistance to growth and health experienced with clients. Using the paradoxical injunction with this family “ i.e. eating food with them when the presenting problem was that the daughter refused to eat”, proved to be brilliant.

Four years later at the Annual Meeting of the American Association Of Marriage And Family Therapy in Atlanta, Ga, I was privileged to hear Salvador Minuchin present. He talked about his theoretical orientation to family psychotherapy - the role of dyads, triads, subsystems-both executive and sibling, and of course enactments and re-enactments.

He did a live demonstration, a consultation with a brave Atlanta family involving a communication impasse with the husband and wife and how it affected their children. He then followed up with another session where he discussed with the supervisee, the therapist who was treating this Atlanta family, regarding what was happening with the family and equally important what was happening between the therapist supervisee and the Clinical Supervisor.

All of this was revelatory for a young Social Worker, Chaplain, therapist to witness and absorb.

I have been thankful throughout the years to have encountered Salvador Minuchin because he taught the importance of unbalancing the homeostasis of a family system, and he really emphasized leaving a therapy session unbalanced thus encouraging the family system to work towards resolution, thus creating what was known as a Minuchin crisis.

This type of detailed work is so greatly needed now. Family Therapy is very important for not only the mental health of families, but indeed for all communities.

During the interim, Evidence Based Therapies ( EBTS ) have taken center stage. Treatment is now driven by manualized protocols,” do this and then do that,” all of which can be very helpful to beginning therapists who want to get everything right.

Insurance companies, of course, love EBTS because of their cost-effective nature. Some therapists will argue that they can resolve a family’s presenting problem in six to twelve sessions. In some cases, depending upon the problem, this is very true.

What’s missing, I believe, is the humanistic connection, where the organic therapeutic relationship can emerge and where creative interventions can address effectively both transference and counter-transference.

Salvador Minuchin was a master of all this technique and style. His ebullient, optimistic, warm and engaging personality was also a huge salient factor in his success.

He has had a lasting influence on generations of therapists. I hope that his legacy will continue that Structural Family therapy can influence the direction and future of family psychotherapy.

The pre-adolescent girl with Anorexia Nervosa could eat again normally with her family.

May we ,too ,be fed in our understanding and in our work with families who need our help.