I embarked on a career in news media because I wanted to use the power of storytelling to make a difference. As I was coming up in the industry, I remember a colleague asked if I would change my name. He argued that some viewers wouldn’t be able to figure me out, to understand me. His advice reminded me of what my mom used to say while we were growing up in a mostly white, middle-class neighborhood in New York’s suburbs, “Don’t let anyone tell you, you’re not black. And don’t let anyone tell you, you’re not Latina.” My name represents who I am ethnically. I refused to change it.

That wouldn’t be the only time I felt friction as a woman of color working in the predominantly white media. I remember when I was a Production Assistant and was invited to sit in on the morning news meeting. I finished running scripts, and when I walk in one of the producers said, “Oh, I bet you’re running on CP Time.” (colored people time). And I’m like, no, #@, I just finished with a show!”

Yet even those slights are nothing compared to the pay inequity that most other Latinas face in the workforce. Imagine if your boss told you that you had to work nearly an extra year to earn just one year’s salary. Would you do it? Would you quit?

This is the “choice” nearly 28 million Latinas across the U.S. face every day. You see, it’s not until November 2nd, an extra 10 plus-months into 2017, that the average Latina earns what the average white man made in 2016.

Then there is the issue of representation. Just take a look at my profession. According to NPR: ”Nationally, Hispanic, Black and Asian women make up less than five percent of newsroom personnel at traditional print and online news publications.” And while our country is about 20 percent Hispanic, our voices are nearly absent from political commentary and investigative journalism. This lack of representation undercuts our ability to participate in the national conversation, making it harder for our voices to be heard and values to be seen.

Unfortunately, the workplace is not the only place where Latinas are falling behind. Currently a quarter of all Latinas are living below the poverty line and more than half are at near-poverty. This economic instability puts education out of reach for too many of our children. More than one in five Latinas has not completed high school by age 29. Latinas are also the least likely of all women to complete a college degree, at just 19 percent compared to nearly 44 percent of white women. And because Latinas are predominantly in low-income jobs and many are primary breadwinners for our families, the crippling cycle of poverty continues. Astoundingly, Latinas lose over a million dollars (an astronomical $1,043,000) in total wages over our lifetimes due to the pay gap.