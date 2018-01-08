We Must Light the Way on Climate Action

I recently caught up with my friend Luca Bucken who shared with me his thoughts on action and inaction taken on climate in 2017, his contribution to the movement, and ways we can make a difference this new year.

1. Did we achieve anything in 2017 on climate action?

Looking back at where we were standing one year ago, I think some remarkable achievements have been accomplished when it comes to climate action and climate change advocacy in 2017. However, it is painful to conclude that it has simply not been enough. When it comes to ‘good old Global Warming’, as climate change denier-in-chief, Mr Trump, recently referenced, time is desperately running out. We have reached a point where good efforts and incremental improvements are just not good enough anymore.

In 2017, we successfully kept climate change high on the political agenda at the G20 summit and brought our outrage to the streets at the People’s Climate March. The UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP23) highlighted the plight of small island states and strengthened the platforms for women and indigenous people, while the private sector is doing its part in getting more involved. At the same time, 'We Are Still In’, an impressive collective of US civil society and political leaders, in rejection of Mr. Trump’s Paris Agreement withdrawal, assumed a climate leadership role to demonstrate that Americans still feel committed to the Agreement.

Despite these encouraging signals from across the world, the Paris Agreement momentum and global political drive to action appears to have slowed down. No concrete progress was made on the adoption of implementation rules of the Paris Agreement and the most ambitious agreed target of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius seems currently hardly feasible. As carbon dioxide levels already hit the point of no return in 2017, we are on the best path of doing too little too late.

2. What are the challenges to realizing Global Goal 13?

The global distribution of climate change damages continue to be characterized by a north-south injustice, as poor countries, least responsible for climate change, suffer most under its consequence. Although the Paris Agreement recognized this disparity and set-up compensation instruments, rich countries did not come close of providing enough funding in 2017. Unfortunately, people and politicians alike still lack the necessary sense of urgency. Most people, even if they believe in global warming, mistakenly think that only future generations’ lives will be affected and additionally trust in the destructive illusion that there is still time.

One core challenge is also the lack of consistent action and the spread of hypocrisy in political climate leadership. For example, during the 2017 UN Climate Summit, Germany pledged new initiatives and funding to combat climate change on the same day as the German government blocked a European Union initiative to introduce stricter CO2-targets and a quota for electric cars. Another manifestation of this hypocrisy, impressively shared by the indigenous climate activist Nina Gualinga, are countries who present themselves as leaders in the fight against climate change, yet persecute and eventually kill environmental defenders in their backyards.

3. How have you been involved in the climate action movement?

For two years, I am the Partnerships Director of the grassroots movement Liter of Light. We are training the 1 billion off-grid communities around the world how to build DIY solar lights and create sustainable solar businesses for their livelihoods. Today, we have reached more than 900,000 households in 30 countries.

As Ambassador to One Young World and the #TeachSDGs movement, I am using two phenomenal platforms to reach a wider younger audience for collaboration on the Global Goals. Furthermore, in my position as Public Relations Advisor to Maastricht University we are working to align research and education closer to the Global Goals Agenda. Being a member of YOUNGO (the youth constituency of the UN climate change framework), I am also active on a political level in climate negotiations.

Lastly, I am happy to announce that the Arab Youth Sustainable Development Network (AYSDN), just launched this January in reaction to the incredible momentum and individual leadership in the region, which I look forward to supporting as an advisory board member.

4. In 2018, what is the way forward and what can we do to support?

There are some good signs that make me hopeful for 2018. China is moving fast to shift off fossil fuels making climate change a national security and economic priority. Renewables keep on getting cheaper and for the average user it has now become more cost-effective to own an electric car than a conventional one. Furthermore, there are a number of climate lawsuits pending, which could add further momentum to holding big polluters accountable. Now we can all do our part to amplify those positive developments in 2018.

Some great pieces have been written about what each of us can do individually in tackling climate change - one of my favorites is the UN’s Lazy Person’s Guide to Saving the World. With Liter of Light we have shown how easy it is for everyone to take action and we always welcome new support. 350.org is another great organization with local grassroots groups spread aroun the world.