“I feel like I was given a second chance to serve, love, help others, and become a better person spiritually and physically by exercising regularly, investing time and loving kindness into myself.” - Yvonne Kirabo

Yvonne Catherine Kirabo was diagnosed with aggressive invasive ductal carcinoma Breast Cancer Stage 2b Grade 3 at 32 years of age.

MK: Tell me about your breast cancer diagnosis.

YK: I had just lost a dear girlfriend aged 33 years to colon cancer on February 1st. A week later I was due for my annual physical exam. The primary care physician recommended i get a mammogram. Which was startling since that had never been part of my annual exam. The mammogram showed a lot of calcium build up in the left breast, to which the radiologists ordered an ultrasound guided biopsy immediately and MRI all within a space of two days. I’d felt a few symptoms, like my nipple itching every time I took my bras off, but brushed it off because it was winter and the cold makes your skin itchy sometimes but hadn’t felt the tumor.

On the Wednesday afternoon of February 10th, I was asked to come and see the breast surgeon. Hardly had I sat down, then told me that I had cancer. My first reaction was to laugh due to the shock and disbelief of what I was hearing. Her facial expression didn’t change and she repeated the most dreaded three words to today, “You have Cancer, we must operate at once and it must be a mastectomy.” she carried on. The rest of what she said was a blur because in an instant I couldn’t stop shaking. I was suddenly tongue-tied and bewildered. All I could think was that I was going to die.

I was supposed to stop by the assistant’s desk to make appointments with several other doctors like the plastic surgeon and genetic counselor, but I walked past her. Picked up my cell phone and called my husband to give him the news and went home. Three weeks later, while I was still processing, I was informed that my mother had also been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. Everything around me was suddenly dark, chilling and scary.

MK: How did this experience change your outlook on life?

YK: My breast cancer diagnosis changed my outlook on life. Life is a precious gift we often take for granted, positive and uplifting relationships are vital to survive life and we must invest time in those, listen to your body, exercise, eat well and healthy. I have since become a pescatarian (eating primarily fish and vegetables), become more adventurous and accommodating to people because everyone is struggling with something.

MK: What do you wish you’d known before your diagnosis?

YK: Hindsight is 20/20, and that’s never been more true than when I look back on my cancer journey. There are so many things I wish I’d known before being diagnosed, such as support groups. I also wish I’d known that once you’re done with treatment, it’s not over, so be patient and kind to yourself. Also, out of pocket expenses pile up and can land you in medical and credit card debt. Some of your “friends” will abandon you and if you are a Christian like me, smaller and intimate church circles become your family. Chemo brain and brain fatigue is a real issue, so don’t lose confidence in yourself.

MK: How do you now help others?

YK: I now mentor newly diagnosed young adults on how to get their care together and advocate for cancer treatment to qualify as a reason for any loan deferment.

MK: What would you change about the breast cancer landscape?

YK: I wish October would be called Breast Cancer Education Month rather than awareness. The vocabulary matters and secondly, Breast Cancer shouldn’t be referred to as a “good cancer” All cancer is horrible and you are fortunate to survive. As women and survivors, it’s important that we support each other, cancer treatments impact our bodies permanently, our sexual lifestyles, families and emotional stability. Being there for each other motivates us to keep fighting and builds up our confidence. Maintaining a positive mind, environment and group of people around you are vital for newly diagnosed young women and ask questions.

MK: How has breast cancer changed how you see adversity?

YK: I’ve realized that it is important to be compassionate. Like Robert Ingersoll quoted “we rise by lifting others”.

MK: What one word defines you?