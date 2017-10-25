'We Shall Only Prosper Together': Gabourey Sidibe's 'The Tale of Four' Review

Gabourey Sidibe, Oscar nominee (Precious), author (This Is Just My Face), actress (Empire), and now director celebrates her directorial debut in the short film, The Tale Of Four, which earned the Audience Award for Best Short in the 2017 Urbanworld Film Festival. The film was inspired by Nina Simone’s “Four Women,” Sidibe says.

“We must break the vicious cycle of dysfunction and separatism within our black families; we shall only prosper together,” says Peaches, played by Aisha Hinds. The film proposes responsive action in the wake of the black affliction in the context of both Nina Simone’s 1966 world, and present day. Within minutes you will identify with one of the four women and find yourself a victim of the unheard voices in black America.

The Tale of Four

For me it was Saffronia (Meagan Kimberly Smith), a teen who is bullied for being black and looking other, with no regard or connection to her biological father. She is suffocating, in her own skin, to know the truth and finally arrive at self-acceptance.

For you it might be Aunt Sarah (Ledisi), who has given her life, tears, and strong back, only to be afflicted again and again. Then, there’s Sweet Thing (Dana Gourrier) in her quest for love and purpose. She reaches an epiphany: “It’d be an honor to love me.” And then you realize, in the short fifteen minute production, if Peaches can find the strength to revolt beyond the stench of innocent blood on the hands of the county police, you too can find strength.

The Tale of Four

The impressive pictorial elements and montage of scenes suggests the ways that we are all connected as black women—one bloodline into the other. There’s a transition with Saffronia submerging herself in a bath, into a hot meal stewing on the stove. Then, a portrait of an afrocentric silhouette into Peaches’ head wrap. The disturbed corners of newspaper articles and unframed photos of victims of racial injustice hanging from Peaches’ walls—carelessly drifting in the wind—has to be the most startling of all the images.

Gabourey Sidibe explains how caring for such elements in the story requires creative use in a different part of the brain. “When I’m an actor, I only care about my one character. I only care about one storyline. But as a director, I care just as deeply about every single character, every single actor, every single storyline. So that’s the huge difference, you’re moving in different parts of your brain,” she says, “and being on the other side of the audition table, I realized that I was cutting people because they were too tall, or too short, or I would cast the sister and say to another actor ‘you look too different to be the brother.’ And so, I learned how it’s not as personal as I always thought it was.”