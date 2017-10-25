Wealth Creation Made Easy With Money Investing Mastery Seminar

In recent years, while financial inclusion has made a lot of progress in Asia-Pacific, more than 50% of the region’s population remains unbanked according to the Milken Institute. Clearly, there is still a gap that needs to be filled in terms of financial literacy. Singapore outranks other countries in the region for knowledge in money management, financial planning and investment matters. This makes Singapore the ideal venue for financial bigwigs to discuss effective techniques and strategies behind wealth creation.

The World Wealth Creation Conference 2017 will take place over three days from November 28 to 30 at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre. Each day offers specific mastery seminars to equip attendees with essential skills and know-how that they cannot obtain in any other venues or platforms.

The conference starts off with a bang as world-renowned financier and author Jim Rogers helm the Money Investing Money Seminar on Day 1 along with Anton Kreil, Dr. Tan Chong Koay, Charles H. Hirsch, Kevin C. Smith and Graham Rowan. This particular seminar will not only teach you, but will help you master the art of outperforming and generating passive income with your investments at the equity and real estate markets.

Jim Rogers’ track record is the stuff of legend as he managed to achieve 4200% return in 10 years during his prime and has consistently beat the stock market over 100 times in his career. Having achieved his financial targets, he decided to retire at the age of 37 in order to travel and write. This is what made him known in Wall Street as the “Indiana Jones of finance.” With his extensive knowledge and experience, this investment guru will help you polish your skills in identifying undervalued stocks with great potential and avoiding major risks while increasing your profits at the same time.

Imagine getting all those expert advice and industry secrets straight from the mouths of financial bigwigs for a mere one-day intensive seminar. That right there is enough reason for you to attend this potential value-enhancing opportunity. Other mastery seminars include a one-day MBA with Brian Tracy and trading and portfolio management with Anton Kreil.

What’s more, startups attending the conference will have the chance to join scheduled meetings with top venture capitalists where they can gain valuable insights and advice on how to achieve fund-raising objectives.

With 50 speakers and an estimated 5,000 attendees, this is your chance to not only learn from the best in the business, but also widen your reach and network through special networking sessions and cocktail parties hosted for startups and venture capitalists.