Wearable Technology that Works With You But Remains Discreet

When wearable technology first arrived on the scene, it was an amazing new trend that kept customers ready and waiting for innovative results. According to a recent study, consumers have since abandoned the wearable technology devices--wristbands and chest straps--by the millions. Because of a number of glitches and errors, many people stopped wearing them altogether.

I remember my first experience with wearable technology. The bulkiness of it made it easy to not wear or use them very often. Now, the realm of wearable technology has entered a new dimension, thanks to an amazing company called Spire and their new product Spire Health Tag, which immediately addresses the size problem. I no longer have to deal with the awkwardness of managing a bulky device--I can discreetly place the tag inside the band of my underwear, bra, and other clothes.

The technology related to the device is also cool; it uses advanced algorithms that help create a personalized and deliberate health-focused experience. Parents like me don’t have time for complicated devices, but we still need to manage our health. The Spire Health Tag solves the problems associated with many of the first wave of wearables.

This smaller-sized device also removes distractions and concerns about battery life, maintenance, or even remembering to put it on. And, washing your clothing and drying it won’t affect it.

There are four major things that make this product appealing:

Invisible Form Factor : Stick it on and forget it.

: Stick it on and forget it. No Daily Maintenance Required : Spire Health Tags are waterproof and have a nearly 2-year battery life, so there’s no need to charge them.

: Spire Health Tags are waterproof and have a nearly 2-year battery life, so there’s no need to charge them. Advanced, Comprehensive Health Sensors : The sensors measure health metrics like activity, sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability, plus breathing.

: The sensors measure health metrics like activity, sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability, plus breathing. Personalized Guidance: Machine-learning algorithms analyze activity and respiration to understand how stress levels, exercise and sleep impact one another and provide personalized real-time recommendations on how to improve health on a daily basis.

How does it work? According to their team of experts, Spire Health Tags listen to your biosignals and the Spire app decodes the connections between them. For example, your sleep quality may be directly correlated to your daily activity or stress levels, so depending on how you’re feeling in-the-moment, Spire’s app may advise you to take a short walk, use one of its guided meditations, and even offer breathing techniques to help ensure a good night’s sleep.

I think these improvements and innovations make wearable technology still very appealing, and despite being a busy mom, I can always accommodate changes and adopt devices that may better my life.