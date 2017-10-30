We'd Slap These Flavored Nut Butters On ANYTHING

We all know that trying to consistently eat foods with all natural ingredients can be a struggle. But thankfully, there are a few companies out there that actually incorporate good taste and healthy ingredients.

Thanks to Legendary Foods, and their robust line of flavored nut butters and seasoned nuts, we’re learning that eating healthy doesn’t always have to be a tight-wire act.

We know what you’re thinking. A nut butter line with an assortment of crazy flavors like Blueberry Cinnamon Bun, Pecan Pie, Apple Pie, and Peanut Butter Cup? That you could eat for dessert AND breakfast? That’s actually good for you? This must be too good to be true.

We’re here to tell you, it’s the TRUTH. Legendary Foods stands out as they are low carb, and have no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. And yes – all of their products are gluten-free, diabetic-friendly and keto-friendly, despite the Pecan Pie and Apple Pie flavors.

We’re sure you can already imagine the amazing snack enhancement possibilities. From waffles to rice cakes, to Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Nut Butter banana sandwiches — break away from the boring and go for something Legendary.

Created in partnership with Legendary Foods

By Evan Lancaster