We'd Swipe Right On This Flirty Kangaroo

A lounging kangaroo has been causing quite a stir on social media for its, uh, sexiness.
A tourist in Australia, Sandrina Duniau, supposedly saw the ’roo in the entrance to a toilet in the John Forrest National Park and snapped what is surely the sauciest snapshot of a marsupial you’ll ever see:
The park and kangaroo experts have not immediately responded to HuffPost requests for comments on the kangaroo’s well-being.
It’s not clear whether the photo was staged, but HuffPost has reached out to Duniau for more information on the story behind it. She did not immediately respond.
Regardless of where or how it came to be, the photo is causing a ruckus on Twitter:
Long live the sexy kangaroo. We hope it’s staying sexy, wherever it is.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Babies and Animals Sleeping