We'd Swipe Right On This Flirty Kangaroo

A lounging kangaroo has been causing quite a stir on social media for its, uh, sexiness.

Sandrina Duniau/Caters News

The park and kangaroo experts have not immediately responded to HuffPost requests for comments on the kangaroo’s well-being.

It’s not clear whether the photo was staged, but HuffPost has reached out to Duniau for more information on the story behind it. She did not immediately respond.

Regardless of where or how it came to be, the photo is causing a ruckus on Twitter:

I’m peeing my pants at this sexy kangaroo 😂😂😂 — Ashley Alexiss (@AshAlexiss) January 11, 2018

The internet is going nuts over Australia's #SexyKangaroo. How about we name him Burt! @LG1043 pic.twitter.com/w79SI182B4 — Graham Hatch (@graham_hatch) January 11, 2018

(( THE SEXY KANGAROO IS MAKING ME LAUGH SO MUCH BUT IT HURTS TO LAUGH HELP — ♡Amethyst.♡ (@GemxPurple) January 11, 2018

Sexy kangaroo not about to give Young Pope all the credit for handsomeness. #youdoyouroo — Stinkoman 20X6 (@Timmmmmmmm) January 11, 2018

This is going to be Trump's next wife. A sexy kangaroo. pic.twitter.com/HQOEjVkOfi — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) January 11, 2018

‘dayum’ the news is weird?



or



‘dayum’ that’s a sexy kangaroo?? — Luke Cutforth 🌊✨ (@LukeIsNotSexy) January 11, 2018