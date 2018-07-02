Donald Trump Crashes A Wedding Again

Here comes ... the president. Wedding guests at Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf resort in New Jersey on Friday saw the president pop in to say hello — and swoop in to kiss the bride on the cheek. The crowd went wild.

The wedding crasher turned up after landing in his Marine One chopper while Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz were getting hitched at the Trump National Golf Course, reported TMZ, which got a video of the quick visit. “We love you,” one the guests shouted. After Trump apparently shook the groom’s hand, and posed for a quick photo, he moved along.

“Oh my god,” a woman can be heard saying as Trump makes his exit.

Trump has crashed weddings at his properties in the past as president, smiling and waving for photos. The hint of a quick hello from the president on wedding days has even been used to promote the Bedminster property.

If the president is “on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple,” said a resort brochure obtained by the New York Times that’s no longer used.