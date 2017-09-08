Wedding Dinner Music To Play In The Background While You Wine And Dine

When it comes to wedding music, most couples focus on finding the right song for the first dance, the father-daughter dance or the walk down the aisle. But like the cocktail hour music, the dinner music should be more in the background ― pleasant, but never distracting.

“The dinner vibe should be more upbeat from cocktail hour but should also blend into the background a bit so guests can enjoy their dinners and chatting,” DJ Jon Brown of Unite Entertainment in Los Angeles told HuffPost. “Also, we want to create a clear shift in energy when dinner is over and it’s time to dance!”

Brown said he works off his clients’ request list to curate a dinner playlist that fits their unique style.

“We are actively DJing and managing song selections during dinner, so we adjust the playlist as we go by reading the room and vibe of the event,” he told HuffPost.