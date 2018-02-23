WEDDINGS
18 Memorable Wedding Favors That Aren't Almonds Or Mints

Does anyone actually *like* Jordan almonds?
By Amanda Pena
StockFood via Getty Images

If you go to a wedding and don’t get a bag of Jordan almonds or monogrammed mints as wedding favors, did you really go to a wedding?

These snackable treats make tasty favors for your guests on the ride home from the wedding, but they’re also one of the more cliche party favors. We get that you might be looking for a more non-traditional and memorable way to send your gets off in style.

Below, check out these 18 wedding favor ideas that are way more memorable than almonds or mints: 

  • 1 Customized Soaps
    Etsy
    Get 100 for $110 here.
  • 2 Wedding Candles
    Etsy
    Get 12 for $52 here.
  • 3 Custom Seed Wedding Favors
    Etsy
    Get a pack of 50 for $50 here.
  • 4 Custom Wedding CD Sleeves
    Etsy
    Get 1 for as low as $1.10 here.
  • 5 Assorted Small Succulents
    Etsy
    Get a pack of 10 starting at $30+ here.
  • 6 Disposable Cameras
    Etsy
    Get a pack of 10 for $58 here.
  • 7 Wood Slice Wedding Favor Magnets
    Etsy
    Get 50-99 for $3.24 each here.
  • 8 Clear Macaron Boxes
    Etsy
    Get a set of 10 starting at $6.50+ here.
  • 9 Wedding Sunglasses
    Etsy
    Get a set of 24 for $36 here.
  • 10 Wedding Cookie Bags
    Etsy
    Get a set of 25 for $20+ here.
  • 11 Personalized Tea Favors
    Etsy
    Get a set of 30 for $20 here.
  • 12 S'more Favor Tags
    Etsy
    Get 20 craft tags starting at $14 here.
  • 13 Artisanal Food Favor Boxes
    Etsy
    Get a set of 12 for $21 here.
  • 14 Mini Honey Jar
    Etsy
    Get a set of 49 for $137 here.
  • 15 Test Tube with Loose Leaf Tea
    Etsy
    Prices start at $3 each here.
  • 16 Bottle Openers
    Amazon
    Get a set of 40 for $16 here.
  • 17 Mini Chalkboards
    Amazon
    Get a set of 12 for $7 here.
  • 18 Wedding Matches
    Etsy
    Get a set of 50 for $49 here.

