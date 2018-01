If you’re confused about what to get a couple who already has their sh*t together, we’re here to help you find the perfect purchase that they probably didn’t think to get for themselves during their many years of living together.

While they’d love a cute cutting board with their initials or a set of champagne classes for their first toast, couples who are already living together are probably looking for those practical purchases that they forgot to stock up on when they first moved in. Think a good set of knives, fresh bedding, or some new sleepwear to upgrade from their college sweatshirts.

Take a look below at our 15 wedding gift ideas for couples already living together:

1 An Instant Pot to upgrade from their traditional slow cooker Amazon Get it here

2 This GoPro HERO3+ to take their vacations to the next level Amazon Get it here

3 A wine membership so there's no question of who is picking up the wine for dinner Wine of The Month Get it here

4 A new bedding set to refresh their bedroom All Modern Get it here

5 A fun set of dish ware to replace those old college logo mugs they probably still have Food 52 Get it here

6 Monogrammed robes for those days when they want to lounge around LL Bean Get them here

7 A piece of art that speaks to who they are as a couple Etsy Find some options here

8 A spa gift card because treating yourself while in a long-term relationship is important triocean via Getty Images Get it here

9 A special getaway to break them out of their routine TripAdvisor Find one here

10 Some new knives to replace dull ones from when they first moved in together Crate & Barrel Get the set here

11 New luggage for their honeymoon Away Get a set here

12 An espresso machine to replace the Keurig they've had for years Amazon Get it here

13 A new cookware set so they can start fresh in the kitchen Amazon Get it here

14 Update their Netflix binges with this faux fur throw blanket Nordstrom Get it here

15 This upscale turntable to replace the one they probably got in college Amazon Get it here