15 Wedding Gift Ideas For Couples Already Living Together

If you’re confused about what to get a couple who already has their sh*t together, we’re here to help you find the perfect purchase that they probably didn’t think to get for themselves during their many years of living together.

While they’d love a cute cutting board with their initials or a set of champagne classes for their first toast, couples who are already living together are probably looking for those practical purchases that they forgot to stock up on when they first moved in. Think a good set of knives, fresh bedding, or some new sleepwear to upgrade from their college sweatshirts.