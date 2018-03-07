HUFFPOST FINDS
20 Clever Wedding Gifts For Couples Who Travel

Oh, the places they'll go!
By Brittany Nims

Though jet-setting newlyweds often prefer experiences over things, it is possible to find perfect, much-needed travel gifts for travel couples. From portable charges and practical luggage, to carry-on accessories and trip mementos, you can’t go wrong by surprising the newlyweds with gifts that lean into their interests.

Whether their idea of a getaway is a weekend road trip to an upstate cabin, or a yoga retreat in Bali, we’ve combed the web for clever gifts any globetrotting couple will love.

Below, check out our 20 gift recommendations for couples who travel: 

  • 1 Customized departures print-out art
    Etsy // Printastic Studio
    Get it here
  • 2 Monogrammed passport holders
    Etsy // BrambleandBeene
    Get them here
  • 3 Custom stamped luggage tags
    Etsy // MayaaCo
    Get them here
  • 4 A travel-themed subscription box to inspire their next getaway
    CrateJoy
    Get "The Wordy Traveler" subscription box here
  • 5 Matching monogrammed leather toiletry bags
    Etsy // The Leather Expert
    Get them here
  • 6 Matching eye masks for the plane
    Etsy // The Sleepy Cottage
    Get them here
  • 7 A cute way to store their loose change and plan their next trip
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 8 A sweet way to remind them of the adventures ahead
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 9 A gift card to book a hotel on their next adventure
    scyther5 via Getty Images
    Get a Hotels.com gift card and they can use it at thousands of places worldwide. Get it here
  • 10 A powerful portable phone charger for the couple always on the go
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 11 A personalized travel map to remember their roots
    Etsy // Near And Dear Designs
    Get it here
  • 12 Packing cubes to keep their luggage organized
    Jet
    Get them here
  • 13 Beautiful weekend luggage they'll be excited to use
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 14 Adorable lingerie bags to keep cleans and dirties separate
    Kate Spade
    Get them here
  • 15 A way for them to check on the pet while they're traveling
    Amazon
    Check out the PetCube here
  • 16 Matching couples luggage tags
    Etsy // Lifetime Creations
    Get them here
  • 17 A leather adventure book for photos and memories
    Etsy // Janneyleather
    Get it here
  • 18 A custom star map
    Etsy // Finch Cotter
    Get it here
  • 19 A portable hammock for the adventurous couple
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 20 A Patagonia gift card so they can update their outdoor gear
    Patagonia
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

