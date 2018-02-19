HUFFPOST FINDS
02/19/2018 01:38 pm ET

27 Wedding Gifts For Older Couples Marrying The Second Time Around

Think beyond the engraved cutting board.

By Brittany Nims
RuthBlack via Getty Images

Picking out a gift for lovestruck newlyweds is hard enough, especially if they’ve been living together for a while already. Add to that the fact that many couples today might be entering their second or third marriage, and the task of finding a thoughtful and surprising gift they don’t already have is practically a monumental feat.

Think beyond the engraved cutting board and those hand-painted matching coffee mugs. Instead, we’ve curated a list of thoughtful, fun and incredibly useful gifts that couples getting married again will actually want. 

Take a look at our 27 wedding gift ideas below: 

  • 1 A custom framed star map commemorating their wedding day
    Etsy // Finch and Cotter
    Get it here
  • 2 A personalized anniversary journal to commemorate 1st through 60th anniversaries
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 3 A way to learn a new skill, together
    Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek via Getty Images
    Give the newlyweds the gift of a new skill. They can learn cooking from Gordon Ramsay, photography from Annie Leibovitz, writing from Judy Blume, or even conservation from Jane Goodall. Check out the other classes offered at MasterClass
  • 4 Unique monogrammed cocktail glasses
    Etsy // HomeWetBar
    Get them here
  • 5 A pair of monogrammed passport holders
    Etsy // BrambleandBeene
    Get them here
  • 6 A new set of luggage for their honeymoon and beyond
    Jet
    Get it here
  • 7 Wine delivered right to their doorstep
    Winc
    Get a subscription here
  • 8 And, an elegant wine carafe to enjoy all of their new wine
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 9 A customizable way to pass along heirloom family recipes
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 10 A Keurig coffee maker so mornings are even easier
    Target
    Get it here
  • 11 Or, for the coffee connoisseurs, this Ninja Coffee Bar system
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 12 A bread maker
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 13 These centerpiece-worthy vintage-inspired brass candlesticks
    Food52
    Get them here
  • 14 'The Kinfolk Table' cookbook, so dinner is never boring
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 15 A practical bamboo cheese board with cutlery and server set
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 16 These vintage-inspired brass bud vases
    Food52
    Get them here
  • 17 Engraved decanter set
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 18 A unique glass cake stand
    Food52
    Get it here
  • 19 An Instant Pot, the latest kitchen craze
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 20 'Intersection Of Love' custom photo print
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 21 Handmade flower base bookends
    Uncommon Goods
    Get them here
  • 22 A monthly subscription box for candle lovers
    CrateJoy
    Get it here
  • 23 An ice cream maker attachment for a KitchenAid stand mixer
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 24 Monogrammed bath towels
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    Get them here
  • 25 Plush matching robes worthy of a hotel getaway
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    Get them here
  • 26 Tasteful trivets for the mid-century modern lovers
    Food52
    Get them here
  • 27 An artful way to store their reading glasses
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here

