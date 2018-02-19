WEDDINGS
38 Award-Winning Wedding Photos You Don't Want To Miss

We can't stop staring.

The best wedding photography draws you in, and these images are no exception.

Every two months, Fearless Photographers ― a site dedicated to celebrating the world’s best wedding photography ― unveils a new collection of award-winning images. Over 9,300 images were submitted for their latest collection, released Tuesday, but only 218 made the cut. 

Below, we compiled 38 of our favorites. To see the entire collection, head over to Fearless Photographers

Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
