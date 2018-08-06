HUFFPOST FINDS
08/06/2018 04:20 pm ET

11 Stunning Pairs Of Wedding Shoes That Aren't Heels

Comfort is key on your big day 💍
By Brittany Nims

Planning a wedding is stressful. You’ve got bridesmaid gifts to give, venues to book, cakes to taste, favors to decide on, and, most importantly, to find the perfect wedding outfit to wear. 

Once the dress is picked, it’s on to the big question: wedding heels or wedding flats? Most stock photos and wedding ’grams would have you believe the majority of brides choose to wear a pair of sky-high stilettos on the entire wedding day, feet be damned.

Of course, we believe that weddings should be a day of laughing, dancing and celebrating, not a day spent worrying about blistered toes, raw heels and crushed toes. We’re not alone in that thought, because even wedding Reddit’s favorite bridal shoe has expanded its bridal sneakers collection.

For the low-key bride who puts comfort above all, below we’ve found 11 stunning pairs of wedding shoes that aren’t heels

  1 Christianne Flats
    Sizes: 6 to 11
Get them at Anthropologie
    Anthropologie
    Sizes: 6 to 11
    Get them at Anthropologie
  2 Blue By Betsey Johnson Mimi
    Sizes: 6 to 10
Get them at Zappos
    Zappos
    Sizes: 6 to 10
    Get them at Zappos
  3 Lima Flats
    Sizes: 6 to 10
Get them at BHLDN
    BHLDN
    Sizes: 6 to 10
    Get them at BHLDN
  4 Tessy Sandals
    Sizes: 6 to 10
Get them at BHLDN
    BHLDN
    Sizes: 6 to 10
    Get them at BHLDN
  5 Badgley Mischka Gigi
    Sizes: 5 to 11
Get them at Zappos
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 11
    Get them at Zappos
  6 Jeni Flats
    Sizes: 6 to 11
Get them at BHLDN.
    BHLDN
    Sizes: 6 to 11
    Get them at BHLDN.
  7 Badgley Mischka Davis Pointy Toe Flat
    Sizes: 6 to 10
Get them at Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 6 to 10
    Get them at Nordstrom
  8 Mira Slides
    Sizes: 4 to 10
Get them at BHLDN
    BHLDN
    Sizes: 4 to 10
    Get them at BHLDN
  9 Blue By Betsey Johnson Lucy
    Sizes: 5 to 10
Get them at Zappos
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 10
    Get them at Zappos
  10 Clancy Flats
    Sizes: 6 to 11
Get them at BHLDN
    BHLDN
    Sizes: 6 to 11
    Get them at BHLDN
  11 Adrianna Papell Trala
    Sizes: 5.5 to 8.5
Get them at Zappos
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5.5 to 8.5
    Get them at Zappos

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
