Planning a wedding is stressful. You’ve got bridesmaid gifts to give, venues to book, cakes to taste, favors to decide on, and, most importantly, to find the perfect wedding outfit to wear.
Once the dress is picked, it’s on to the big question: wedding heels or wedding flats? Most stock photos and wedding ’grams would have you believe the majority of brides choose to wear a pair of sky-high stilettos on the entire wedding day, feet be damned.
Of course, we believe that weddings should be a day of laughing, dancing and celebrating, not a day spent worrying about blistered toes, raw heels and crushed toes. We’re not alone in that thought, because even wedding Reddit’s favorite bridal shoe has expanded its bridal sneakers collection.
For the low-key bride who puts comfort above all, below we’ve found 11 stunning pairs of wedding shoes that aren’t heels:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.