Planning a wedding is stressful. You’ve got bridesmaid gifts to give, venues to book, cakes to taste, favors to decide on, and, most importantly, to find the perfect wedding outfit to wear.

Once the dress is picked, it’s on to the big question: wedding heels or wedding flats? Most stock photos and wedding ’grams would have you believe the majority of brides choose to wear a pair of sky-high stilettos on the entire wedding day, feet be damned.

Of course, we believe that weddings should be a day of laughing, dancing and celebrating, not a day spent worrying about blistered toes, raw heels and crushed toes. We’re not alone in that thought, because even wedding Reddit’s favorite bridal shoe has expanded its bridal sneakers collection.

For the low-key bride who puts comfort above all, below we’ve found 11 stunning pairs of wedding shoes that aren’t heels:

1 Christianne Flats Anthropologie Sizes : 6 to 11

Get them at : 6 to 11Get them at Anthropologie

2 Blue By Betsey Johnson Mimi Zappos Sizes : 6 to 10

Get them at : 6 to 10Get them at Zappos

3 Lima Flats BHLDN Sizes : 6 to 10

Get them at : 6 to 10Get them at BHLDN

4 Tessy Sandals BHLDN Sizes : 6 to 10

Get them at : 6 to 10Get them at BHLDN

5 Badgley Mischka Gigi Zappos Sizes : 5 to 11

Get them at : 5 to 11Get them at Zappos

6 Jeni Flats BHLDN Sizes : 6 to 11

Get them at : 6 to 11Get them at BHLDN

7 Badgley Mischka Davis Pointy Toe Flat Nordstrom Sizes : 6 to 10

Get them at : 6 to 10Get them at Nordstrom

8 Mira Slides BHLDN Sizes : 4 to 10

Get them at : 4 to 10Get them at BHLDN

9 Blue By Betsey Johnson Lucy Zappos Sizes : 5 to 10

Get them at : 5 to 10Get them at Zappos

10 Clancy Flats BHLDN Sizes : 6 to 11

Get them at : 6 to 11Get them at BHLDN

11 Adrianna Papell Trala Zappos Sizes: 5.5 to 8.5

Get them at : 5.5 to 8.5Get them at Zappos