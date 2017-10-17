Wedding Woes... Five Ways to Ditch the Professional Worrier, and Just Get Shit Done!

Are you a professional worrier? Do you worry about shit you can’t control? Do you worry about shit you can control? Do you worry that you worry too much? Do you stay up half the night thinking about witty retorts to potential arguments that will most likely never (in a million years) happen? Well, depending on the severity of your worrisome worrying, hopefully I can help. Well, from a wedding planning standpoint that is… And, if you’re in the midst of planning a wedding, I’m sure you’re worrying is currently out of control, taking over life as you know it and you’re on the brink of worrying yourself right to Las Vegas.

Here’s the thing, bridey, stop. Stop worrying and start doing. Let go of the need to think big picture, and start thinking about conquering each step of the planning one at a time. How? Well, it’s really quite simple. Here are five ways to ditch your professional worrier persona and just get shit done:

1. Hire an actual professional worrier… Ahem, a wedding planner. I know your budget is small, and I know you’re already stretching to make this wedding work, and I know that it’s fucking hard, but when you hire somebody equipped to handle the stress and worry for you, then you’ve already won a huge battle. Hiring a wedding planner isn’t an option for you? Well, frankly, that’s just stupid, because if you think about it, we use professionals for every other big purchase and big dream in our lives, so why your wedding isn’t under this umbrella is beyond me. But, there’s still something you can do. Hire a “day of” or “month of” wedding planner to handle the logistics leading up to your wedding, and on your wedding day so at the very least, you don’t have to be a worrywart as you walk down the aisle.

2. Take a break. Hell, take twenty-five breaks. It really doesn’t matter how many times you take a break from wedding planning, it matters how many times you get back into the game. You don’t need to be planning your wedding every.second of every.day. Set small goals, stick to them, and then take a fucking break. Repeat.

3. Organize yourself early on. Bridey, if you’re a procrastinator and you know it (clap your hands… just kidding), then get ahead of it. I mean, there are a billion wedding planning tools out there to help you stay organized leading up to your wedding day, so just pick one, and get going. This isn’t rocket science, it’s a wedding, and more than that, it’s a celebration of your love for one another. So, it’s a good idea to keep that in the back of your mind when shit feels overwhelming or you’ve gotten off track. Okay?

4. Have a lot of sex… Obviously with the dude or girl you’re marrying. (For some peeps, I know it’s not so cut and dry!) I’ve said this several times, and I’ll say it again. Go do it! Sex releases endorphins (which make you happy), relaxes you, and more than that, it brings you two closer. You’ll feel your worrying melt away after a good roll in the hay. Sorry! Couldn’t help it! But, you know what I mean!

5. Move on. Bridey, did you make a decision? Did you finally determine the color scheme and florals? Congratulations! That’s awesome! So move forward. Keep going. Don’t look back! Seriously, how many cheesy cliches will make you listen to me? Once you’ve made your choice, don’t go back! This will be your biggest downfall. Second guessing yourself never works out well for anybody no matter what decision they’re making in their life. Go with your gut and with what works well for you, and then fucking move on!