Wednesday's Morning Email: Alabama Goes For Steve Bannon's Candidate

ALABAMA GOES FOR STEVE BANNON’S CANDIDATE “Controversial former judge Roy Moore won Alabama’s Republican Senate nominationon Tuesday over incumbent Luther Strange in a major setback for President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.” Here are some of Moore’s most controversial moments. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE LATEST GOP OBAMACARE REPEAL BILL IS OFFICIALLY DEAD Republicans decided not to vote on the Graham-Cassidy proposal as they didn’t have the votes to pass it. [HuffPost]

MAYOR OF PUERTO RICO’S SAN JUAN DESCRIBES ‘NEAR-DEATH CONDITIONS’ Saying hospitals and emergency services are beyond overwhelmed. And here’s how Sen. John McCain wants to helpthe U.S. territory. [HuffPost]

SAUDI ARABIA LIFTS BAN ON WOMEN DRIVERS Via royal decree. [HuffPost]

FBI UNVEILS WIDESPREAD CORRUPTION IN NCAA BASKETBALL Between coaches, sneaker executives, sports agents, travel-team coaches and financial advisers at four major programs. [Yahoo]

TWEETS ARE ABOUT TO GET TWICE AS LONG And some people are afraid. [HuffPost]

IN WEST VIRGINIA, THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC IS DRIVING UP PROFITS IN THE BODY TRANSPORT BUSINESS The state has the worst drug overdose rate in the country. [HuffPost]

THE FLORIDA NURSING HOME DISASTER COULD HAVE HAPPENED ANYWHERE Most of the nation’s 15,600 nursing homes are unprepared for a disaster of Hurricane Irma’s scale. [HuffPost]

