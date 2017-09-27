Wednesday's Morning Email: Alabama Goes For Steve Bannon's Candidate

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
ALABAMA GOES FOR STEVE BANNON’S CANDIDATE “Controversial former judge Roy Moore won Alabama’s Republican Senate nominationon Tuesday over incumbent Luther Strange in a major setback for President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.” Here are some of Moore’s most controversial moments. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE LATEST GOP OBAMACARE REPEAL BILL IS OFFICIALLY DEAD Republicans decided not to vote on the Graham-Cassidy proposal as they didn’t have the votes to pass it. [HuffPost]
MAYOR OF PUERTO RICO’S SAN JUAN DESCRIBES ‘NEAR-DEATH CONDITIONS’ Saying hospitals and emergency services are beyond overwhelmed. And here’s how Sen. John McCain wants to helpthe U.S. territory. [HuffPost]
SAUDI ARABIA LIFTS BAN ON WOMEN DRIVERS Via royal decree. [HuffPost]
FBI UNVEILS WIDESPREAD CORRUPTION IN NCAA BASKETBALL Between coaches, sneaker executives, sports agents, travel-team coaches and financial advisers at four major programs. [Yahoo]
TWEETS ARE ABOUT TO GET TWICE AS LONG And some people are afraid. [HuffPost]
IN WEST VIRGINIA, THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC IS DRIVING UP PROFITS IN THE BODY TRANSPORT BUSINESS The state has the worst drug overdose rate in the country. [HuffPost]
THE FLORIDA NURSING HOME DISASTER COULD HAVE HAPPENED ANYWHERE Most of the nation’s 15,600 nursing homes are unprepared for a disaster of Hurricane Irma’s scale. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
A ‘GLIMMER OF HOPE’ IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE WORLD’S TOP INFECTIOUS KILLER “I don’t want to miss an opportunity ever of reminding people that over the past 200 years, tuberculosis has killed more people than the bubonic plague, polio, malaria, HIV/AIDS, influenza, Ebola ― all of those added together.” [HuffPost]
THIS WEEK’S ‘CANDIDATE CONFESSIONAL’ TALKS TO RIELLE HUNTER About what it was like to be in the center of media firestorm that brought down then-presidential candidate John Edwards. [HuffPost]
WHAT ABOUT THE SHIPLAP?!?! Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that Season 5 of “Fixer Upper” is their last. [HuffPost]
KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS ALSO PREGNANT Making that three Kardashian sisters that are expecting. [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT HE KNOWS SOMETHING Jon Snow and Ygritte aka Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged. [HuffPost]
DON’T EVER GHOST SOMEONE Or else you’ll be this guy, whose ex became his boss. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The Equifax CEO is stepping down in the wake of that major breach.
-
That Tom Price private plane scandal is only getting worse.
-
Otto Warmbier’s parents shared new, disturbing details about their son’s suffering in North Korea.
-
This GOP rep called his female colleagues “eye candy.”
-
The EPA spent $25,000 to build its head a secure phone booth ― when there was another one on a separate floor.
-
Roger Stone has denied involvement with the 2016 fake Facebook ads.
-
Bob Corker will not be seeking reelection.
-
-
We’re still freaking out and sniffling over those clues in last night’s “This Is Us” premiere.
-
Turns out NFL ratings are up.
-
Consider these Rent the Runway favorites for your bridal party.
-
These are the surgeries with the highest risk of chronic opioid use.
-
Meet the people of the new South.
-
Of course the underwater photos of the year are breathtaking.
-
It’s a good day when your suspected lung tumor turns out to be a Playmobil traffic cone.
-
Bill O’Reilly went after Rachel Maddow in his return to Fox News.
-
Megyn Kelly’s morning debut is off to a rough start.
-
Could this be the beginnings of a test for CTE?
-
Meet the new cast members of “Saturday Night Live.”
-
People in this country spend more time on the toilet than exercising.
-
And this woman’s grocery list for her husband is beyond hilarious.