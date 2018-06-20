Wednesday's Morning Email: Babies Being Placed In 'Tender Age Shelters' At Border

Mike Blake / Reuters

TOP STORIES

SEPARATED CHILDREN BEING HELD IN ‘TENDER AGE SHELTERS’ The Associated Press reported Tuesday night that infants and toddlers separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border as a result of the White House “zero tolerance” immigration policy are being held at “tender age shelters.” The AP reports that the shelters are filled with distraught children who are “hysterical, crying and acting out.” [HuffPost]

CONGRESS GRIDLOCKED ON FAMILY SEPARATIONS Despite widespread condemnation of the border family separations, Congress appears no closer to a legislative response. While Republicans are mulling several proposals, Democrats are weary of pursuing a legislative fix, saying the Trump administration should simply reverse its policy. [HuffPost]

TRUMP MEETS WITH CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS The meeting occurred Tuesday night with the president’s congressional counterparts reportedly looking to Trump for direction as to how to remedy the effects of the “zero tolerance” family separation policy. Members told HuffPost the president seemed “agnostic” about a solution. [HuffPost]

THE MICHAEL COHEN LEGAL FUND? Trump’s former personal attorney is reportedly frustrated that the president isn’t covering his mounting legal bills related to the ongoing investigation into a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. [WSJ]

CONSERVATIVE GROUPS SILENT ON FORCED REMOVALS Despite purporting to advocate for vulnerable Americans, namely the young, many prominent conservative organizations have remained silent on the “zero tolerance” policy. Tony Perkins, president of Family Research Council, called the situation “tragic,” but defended the Trump administration, saying the “burden lies with their parents who knowingly put them in this position.” [HuffPost]

YES, A MEXICAN RESTAURANT Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by activists over the border family separations while dining at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday night. [HuffPost]

U.S. LEAVES UN HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION Top U.S. diplomats said Tuesday that the panel exhibits a “chronic bias against Israel,” and lambasted Russia, China, Cuba and Egypt for allegedly undermining efforts to reform it. Critics say the U.S. decision will hurt international efforts to advance human rights. [Reuters]

WHAT’S BREWING

CANADIAN PARLIAMENT MOVES TO LEGALIZE MARIJUANA Both houses of the Canadian Parliament approved a measure that could pave the way for legal marijuana by September, according to Bill Blair, a Liberal member of the House of Commons. [HuffPost]

THE WORLD CUP SOCCER BALL: A SCIENTIFIC MARVEL The Adidas-designed ball, officially called the Telstar 18, features panels that are thermally bonded together and tested in a wind tunnel, NPR reports. [NPR]

AMERICA’S FAVORITE GROCERY STORE A new study by Market Force finds that Wegmans, the New York-based chain with nearly 100 locations in the Northeast, takes the top spot. Publix and Trader Joe’s are second and third, respectively. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

- Low-cost housing is disappearing, a new study from Harvard finds.

- Being transgender is no longer considered a mental health disorder by the World Health Organization.

- Trump voters are one of the few groups to support the White House “zero tolerance” family separation policy, according to a new poll.

- A look at pro arm wrestling.

- Retro photos of Disney theme parks.

- The demise of New York’s $1 pizza.

- Kit Harrington is cutting his famously luscious locks once “Game of Thrones” is over.