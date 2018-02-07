POLITICS
02/07/2018 07:03 am ET

Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside Trump's Order For A Grand Military Parade

After seeing one in France.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Charles Platiau / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

SO, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAW A MILITARY PARADE IN FRANCE And now wants one of his own. Needless to say, people are unamused. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE CANARY IN A COAL MINE “Democrats flipped a Missouri state House seat Tuesday, marking the 35th seat that has changed from red to blue since Donald Trump become president.” [HuffPost

ABOUT KEEPING THE GOVERNMENT OPEN THIS WEEK... “As leaders from both parties closed in on a bipartisan agreement to raise overall spending caps, keep the government funded and potentially raise the debt ceiling, the most ardent Republicans and Democrats were trying to sink the deal Tuesday before it was even struck.” That’s just fine with President Trump, who said “I’d love to see a shutdown” if the parties can’t agree on immigration restrictions. [HuffPost]

WALL STREET BOUNCES BACK But concerns over volatility remain. [Reuters]

STEVE WYNN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF WYNN RESORTS After being accused of a decades-long pattern of sexual harassment. [HuffPost]

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE VOWS TOUGHEST ECONOMIC SANCTIONS EVER FOR NORTH KOREA Ahead of this year’s Winter Olympics. [Reuters]

WHAT’S BREWING

BRESHA MEADOWS, THE TEEN WHO KILLED HER ALLEGEDLY ABUSIVE FATHER, IS HOME “Her case attracted national media attention, and opened up a conversation about how black women and girls are treated by the criminal justice system when they claim self-defense.” [HuffPost]

QUENTIN TARANTINO ONCE SAID A 13-YEAR-OLD RAPED BY ROMAN POLANSKI ‘WANTED TO HAVE IT’ In a resurfaced 2003 Howard Stern interview. Diane Kruger came to his defense after a story of him choking her for “Inglourious Basterds” resurfaced. [HuffPost]

A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY IS COMING All of our wildest dreams have come true: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of “Game of Thrones,” are writing and producing their own “Star Wars” trilogy. [HuffPost]

YOU CAN’T HELP BUT BE A LITTLE AWESTRUCK Over Elon Musk’s  successful launch of the world’s most powerful rocket. [HuffPost]

KYLIE JENNER ANNOUNCED THE NAME OF HER BABY GIRL And people had some thoughts. [HuffPost]

‘HOW CELEBRITY KIDS TOOK OVER THE MODELING INDUSTRY’ “Want to get ahead in fashion? Have a famous parent.” [Racked]

BEFORE YOU GO

And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. Presidential Elections Huffington Post Us Politics Entertainment
Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside Trump's Order For A Grand Military Parade

CONVERSATIONS