Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside Trump's Order For A Grand Military Parade

SO, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAW A MILITARY PARADE IN FRANCE And now wants one of his own. Needless to say, people are unamused. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE CANARY IN A COAL MINE “Democrats flipped a Missouri state House seat Tuesday, marking the 35th seat that has changed from red to blue since Donald Trump become president.” [HuffPost]

ABOUT KEEPING THE GOVERNMENT OPEN THIS WEEK... “As leaders from both parties closed in on a bipartisan agreement to raise overall spending caps, keep the government funded and potentially raise the debt ceiling, the most ardent Republicans and Democrats were trying to sink the deal Tuesday before it was even struck.” That’s just fine with President Trump, who said “I’d love to see a shutdown” if the parties can’t agree on immigration restrictions. [HuffPost]

WALL STREET BOUNCES BACK But concerns over volatility remain. [Reuters]

STEVE WYNN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF WYNN RESORTS After being accused of a decades-long pattern of sexual harassment. [HuffPost]

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE VOWS TOUGHEST ECONOMIC SANCTIONS EVER FOR NORTH KOREA Ahead of this year’s Winter Olympics. [Reuters]