Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside Trump's Order For A Grand Military Parade

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
SO, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAW A MILITARY PARADE IN FRANCE And now wants one of his own. Needless to say, people are unamused. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE CANARY IN A COAL MINE “Democrats flipped a Missouri state House seat Tuesday, marking the 35th seat that has changed from red to blue since Donald Trump become president.” [HuffPost]
ABOUT KEEPING THE GOVERNMENT OPEN THIS WEEK... “As leaders from both parties closed in on a bipartisan agreement to raise overall spending caps, keep the government funded and potentially raise the debt ceiling, the most ardent Republicans and Democrats were trying to sink the deal Tuesday before it was even struck.” That’s just fine with President Trump, who said “I’d love to see a shutdown” if the parties can’t agree on immigration restrictions. [HuffPost]
WALL STREET BOUNCES BACK But concerns over volatility remain. [Reuters]
STEVE WYNN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF WYNN RESORTS After being accused of a decades-long pattern of sexual harassment. [HuffPost]
VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE VOWS TOUGHEST ECONOMIC SANCTIONS EVER FOR NORTH KOREA Ahead of this year’s Winter Olympics. [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
BRESHA MEADOWS, THE TEEN WHO KILLED HER ALLEGEDLY ABUSIVE FATHER, IS HOME “Her case attracted national media attention, and opened up a conversation about how black women and girls are treated by the criminal justice system when they claim self-defense.” [HuffPost]
QUENTIN TARANTINO ONCE SAID A 13-YEAR-OLD RAPED BY ROMAN POLANSKI ‘WANTED TO HAVE IT’ In a resurfaced 2003 Howard Stern interview. Diane Kruger came to his defense after a story of him choking her for “Inglourious Basterds” resurfaced. [HuffPost]
A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY IS COMING All of our wildest dreams have come true: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of “Game of Thrones,” are writing and producing their own “Star Wars” trilogy. [HuffPost]
YOU CAN’T HELP BUT BE A LITTLE AWESTRUCK Over Elon Musk’s successful launch of the world’s most powerful rocket. [HuffPost]
KYLIE JENNER ANNOUNCED THE NAME OF HER BABY GIRL And people had some thoughts. [HuffPost]
‘HOW CELEBRITY KIDS TOOK OVER THE MODELING INDUSTRY’ “Want to get ahead in fashion? Have a famous parent.” [Racked]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Kim Jong Un is sending his sister to the Winter Olympics as part of the North Korean delegation.
-
A FEMA contractor supposed to deliver 30 million meals to Puerto Rico only managed to deliver 50,000.
-
Newly-released photos appear to show “Jaws” star Richard Dreyfussgroping fans backstage.
-
The judge who sentenced Brock Turner is facing a recall election in June.
-
The Trump re-election campaign has released an attack ad featuring Democrats scowling through the State of the Union.
-
“A breakthrough stroke treatment can save lives — if it’s available.”
-
So Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest movie poster may be a tad unrealistic.
-
Bon Appétit’s kimchi-making tutorial featured a white guy.
-
Happy Wednesday: Here’s a video of Kevin Durant dunking in super slo-mo.
-
Of course Frank Ocean’s interview with Timothée Chalamet is beyond charming.
-
“Once Upon A Time” has run out of clock ― the series has been canceled after seven seasons.
-
Katy Perry says she’d do “I Kissed A Girl” a bit differently these days.
-
A Liz Meriwether show starring Lake Bell? We cannot wait.
-
And will “Black Panther” win the first Marvel Oscar?
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!