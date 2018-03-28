Wednesday's Morning Email: Kim Jong Un Visits China

TOP STORIES
KIM JONG UN VISITS CHINA The visit is the first foreign excursion by the North Korean leader since he took power in 2011. A Chinese news agency posted a photo of Kim and Chinese leader Xi Jinping shaking hands. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY ON THE HILL The Facebook CEO will appear before the House Energy and Commerce committee to discuss the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. [HuffPost]
AT LEAST A DOZEN STATES SUING THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OVER CENSUS CITIZENSHIP QUESTION Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier this week that the 2020 census would include a question about the respondent’s citizenship, which opponents say could lower participation rates among immigrants and minorities. [HuffPost]
LARRY NASSAR’S MSU BOSS ARRESTED William Strampel, former dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, was arrested Monday for using his office to “harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition, and sexually assault female students,” according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. [HuffPost]
GOP AIMS TO CUT FOOD STAMP BENEFITS The proposal, being drafted by House Republicans, would shift funding to training programs and institute “work requirements” for enrollees. [HuffPost]
STORMY DANIELS HAS TRUMP RIGHT WHERE SHE WANTS HIM The adult film star, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is distracting people from President Donald Trump, which, HuffPost’s S.V. Date writes, is what you do when you want to trip up the commander-in-chief. [HuffPost]
SEAN PENN’S NOVEL RAISING EYEBROWS The Oscar-winning actor has a new book out, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff,” and a lot of people really wish he didn’t. [HuffPost]
WHO BIT BEYONCÉ’S FACE? In an interview published by GQ Monday, Tiffany Haddish said an unnamed celebrity once bit the superstar’s face. HuffPost reached out to 40 actresses, actors and musicians and has yet to find the culprit. [HuffPost]
CONSERVATIVE PUNDIT TO MELANIA TRUMP: LEAVE YOUR HUSBAND “Melania should do for this generation of girls what Hillary Clinton did not do for mine and leave her jerk of a husband,” HLN host S.E. Cupp said Tuesday. [HuffPost]
PRINCE’S TOXICOLOGY REPORT RELEASED The music legend had an “exceedingly high” amount of fentanyl ― a synthetic opiate hundreds of times more potent than heroin ― in his system at the time of his death. [HuffPost]
