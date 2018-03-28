Wednesday's Morning Email: Kim Jong Un Visits China

Hello! Eliot Nelson here, covering for Lauren Weber, who is on a reporting trip this week and misses you all terribly. Ariel Edwards-Levy will be taking over TME duties tomorrow and Friday.

KIM JONG UN VISITS CHINA The visit is the first foreign excursion by the North Korean leader since he took power in 2011. A Chinese news agency posted a photo of Kim and Chinese leader Xi Jinping shaking hands. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY ON THE HILL The Facebook CEO will appear before the House Energy and Commerce committee to discuss the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. [HuffPost]

AT LEAST A DOZEN STATES SUING THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OVER CENSUS CITIZENSHIP QUESTION Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier this week that the 2020 census would include a question about the respondent’s citizenship, which opponents say could lower participation rates among immigrants and minorities. [HuffPost]

LARRY NASSAR’S MSU BOSS ARRESTED William Strampel, former dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, was arrested Monday for using his office to “harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition, and sexually assault female students,” according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. [HuffPost]

GOP AIMS TO CUT FOOD STAMP BENEFITS The proposal, being drafted by House Republicans, would shift funding to training programs and institute “work requirements” for enrollees. [HuffPost]